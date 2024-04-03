Chennaiyin FC team up with Norwich City FC to promote football development and enhance global outreach 

Chennaiyin FC and English club Norwich City FC have forged a strategic alliance aimed at nurturing the growth, innovation, and advancement of youth football within both organizations, the clubs announced on Wednesday, April 6.

The formalization of this collaboration took place during a press conference in Chennai that was attended by Chennaiyin FC vice president Ekansh Gupta and Norwich City’s commercial director Sam Jeffery.

Any indications that this was merely for marketing purposes were quickly dismissed by Gupta, who revealed that his initiative would help the club’s grassroots programs to flourish. Norwich City could also share their expertise with the Chennai-based club and Indian football as a whole. He said:

"We are delighted to unveil our collaboration with Norwich City. Let me be clear - this is far from a mere marketing ploy. We are looking at grassroots, youth development, cross-marketing and promotions between the two clubs.

"This is a three-year partnership, and it’s a good start for us in terms of both clubs showing commitment. I am confident that we can assist Norwich City in achieving their aim of establishing a presence within the Indian sports ecosystem."

From Norwich City’s position, Jeffery believes that India is one of the fastest-growing nations in sports, and views this as an ideal opportunity for the club to allocate their resources to Chennai. He expressed that it offers a significant platform for both clubs to share developmental strategies.

Jeffery said:

"There are huge opportunities on both sides and if there are any skeptics, whether it’s just a marketing partnership, that is completely incorrect. We think we can impart a lot of knowledge and help build the club, which already has an impressive foundation."

He continued:

"From our perspective, we know India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and we know there is a very passionate fanbase for football. Tamil Nadu has a brilliant football club in Chennaiyin FC.

"From a commercial standpoint, we believe that there is a massive opportunity in terms of the volume of potential fans and the potential to work together. This is undoubtedly a long-term strategic partnership and we are very excited to launch this."

Jeffrey also announced that there are plans for a tournament for the under-12 and under-13 age categories in October. Chennaiyin FC will be invited to Norwich for the tournament, which could also involve several European giants.

"In October this year, we are launching what we believe will be the best academy tournament in Europe," Jeffrey said. "Norwich City will host the games in their training facility, initially for the under 13s and under 12s age category. "

"We are happy to announce that we have Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter Milan have all confirmed their participation, while there are discussions with Borussia Dortmund and another European giant. As part of this partnership, we’ve also invited Chennaiyin FC to come and play in that as well," he added.

"There is an opportunity for loaning players from Norwich" - Chennaiyin FC Vice President Ekansh Gupta

Both Gupta and Jeffrey have confirmed that this program will encompass not only youth development but also the possibility of extending to the senior team, with the Championship club potentially loaning players to Chennaiyin FC.

When asked about the benefits for the senior side, Gupta commented:

"In terms of the senior team, the benefit, what we are looking at is pre-season training at Norwich. Obviously, it depends on logistics, depends on the ground availability in the area. Apart from that, there is an opportunity for loaning players from Norwich, depending on a lot of factors. Owen Coyle is also here, and during the break, he could visit Norwich."

Jeffery also discussed the role played by Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle, as well as their plans to organize seminars, workshops, and educational platforms to improve the footballing standards in the country. He explained:

"Owen Coyle is a very well-respected coach in England, and that was a key part of the partnership from a footballing standpoint. We are always open to loaning players to teams that fit our values.

"The club has identified the areas where we think we can offer value. We will commit to in-person seminars annually here in Chennai. We will set programmes over the years, whether that is building strategies around the academy, recruitment, or on nutrition, for example. "

Sportskeeda had the opportunity to speak with Chennaiyin FC youth coach Rajan Mani, who is of the opinion that this program will provide invaluable exposure to younger players, especially if they have the chance to travel to England and compete against top-tier teams. He said:

"It’s very important for our club because Norwich City have one of the best youth systems in England. We also have plenty of youth development here to focus on local talents. It will help us in exchanging ideas.

"I also know how important it is for the kids to engage in other environments and see the top players perform. Additionally, our under-13 team is technically very good, so we are excited to go there."

Apart from the active involvement of youth development, Norwich City will also initiate an educational program in collaboration with the University of East Anglia in Norwich, focusing on the football business field.

This collaboration between Chennaiyin FC and Norwich City has the potential to enhance the football landscape in India, while also presenting a substantial opportunity for both clubs.