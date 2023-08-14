Chennaiyin FC thump Tribhuwan Army to book their place in the 2023 Durand Cup quarter-finals

Chennaiyin FC confirmed their berth in the 2023 Durand Cup quarter-finals after securing a resounding 3-0 victory against Tribhuwan Army on Monday. Goals from Farukh Choudhary, Rahim Ali, and Rafael Crivellaro sealed the vital three points for the Marina Machans.

Following a commanding victory against Hyderabad FC, Owen Coyle named an unchanged lineup for Chennaiyin FC. They started the game on the front foot and forced Tribhuwan Army FC into a defensive setup.

The first opening arrived in the 10th minute when Connor Shields used his pace on the flanks before delivering a dangerous ball into the penalty box. Arriving late in the box, Farukh Choudhary faltered in his attempt to strike the ball cleanly.

Midway into the first half, the Marina Machans took the lead after a period of sustained pressure., After winning the ball in midfield, Chennaiyin swiftly transitioned into a counter-attack orchestrated by Choudhary and Connor Shields. The latter set up Choudhary, who executed a well-timed run and secured his first goal in the Durand Cup.

Chennaiyin FC doubled their advantage in the 40th minute, courtesy of a penalty kick. After chaos ensued within the penalty box, Murray was brought down cynically by Sudil. Rahim Ali stepped up and calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Tribhuwan Army had their best chance of the half towards the end of the half. Winger Dinesh Henjan beat his marker before catching goalkeeper Debjit Majumder off his goal-line. His lobbed effort, however, missed the target by inches, keeping the score at 2-0.

The first half ended with Chennaiyin FC in complete control and two goals to show their dominance. The ISL side recorded seven shots, compared to Tribhuwan’s two.

Chennayin FC secure a place in the 2023 Durand Cup quarter-finals after a commanding second half

Continuing from their first-half momentum, Chennaiyin FC started the second period with unrelenting intensity both in possession and off the ball. Shields and Choudhary once again combined for the opening opportunity of the half, though Farukh's attempt sailed above the crossbar.

Rahim Ali, too, was presented with an opportunity to add to the tally, yet his header was surprisingly mistimed from another precise delivery by Shields.

The Marina Machans took their foot off the gas in the final quarter of the game, but it allowed Tribhuwan Army to catch their opponents on the break. They had their first shot on target in the 70th minute, but Debjit was alert to it and palmed the ball over the crossbar.

However, Chennaiyin FC put the game to bed with seven minutes of regulation time left. Rafael Crivellaro picked the ball in midfield before unleashing a powerful effort. The shot took a slight deflection off a defender, which ultimately outwitted the goalkeeper and found its way into the net.

The game eventually finished 3-0, as Chennaiyin FC became the first team to qualify for the last eight of the 2023 Durand Cup.