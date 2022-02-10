Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

FC Goa beat Chennaiyin FC 5-0 in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa yesterday. Jorge Ortiz snapped up his first hat-trick in the league as the Gaurs recovered from their five-game winless streak.

Chennaiyin FC have now suffered their worst-ever defeat in ISL last night. Their top-four hopes were dashed further on the back of the heavy loss. Bozidar Bandovic will have a herculean task awaiting him to take his men to the knockouts.

Welcome to the Aiban Dohling show!

Right from the get-go, FC Goa flaunted their free-flowing football. Derrick Pereira's men pulled ahead through a Makan Chothe strike in the sixth minute.

Aiban Dohling picked out Chothe with a deft pass over the defense and the winger buried it home past the keeper.

After conceding the early goal, the Marina Machans tried to retaliate immediately but there was more disaster waiting to unravel.

FC Goa doubled the lead through Jorge Ortiz in the 20th minute. Dohling was yet again involved in the buildup as he darted down the left flank and chipped in a cross for Ortiz. The Spaniard set up his shot with a wonderful first touch and thrashed it into the net.

Aiban Dohling made his presence felt yet again in the 40th minute. His pass into the box took a deflection and landed kindly for Ortiz, who calmly placed it into the net for his second and FC Goa's third of the game.

It seemed Chennaiyin FC had enough in the first-half. But there was one final blow left. Before going into the break, the Marina Machans conceded once again, this time from an own goal. Narayan Das, in an attempt to clear a long cross, deflected the ball into the back of his own net.

FC Goa forward Jorge Ortiz grabs his first hat-trick in the ISL

FC Goa continued the same brand of football in the second half as well. Bandovic had seen enough and opted for two quick changes. Regan Singh and Edwin Sydney Vanspaul came on for Anirudh Thapa and Ninthoinganba Meetel.

But the Gaurs were relentless. Dohling produced a great run and laid up a wonderful pass for Ortiz in the 51st minute. The striker made no mistake and hammered it into the lower bottom corner to complete his hat-trick.

After the fifth goal, it was more about damage limitation for Chennaiyin FC. Even though they looked out of depth, they defended with more discipline and determination. However, it completely negated any attacking threat they had hoped of creating in the match.

FC Goa tucked home another goal through Dylan Fox before the final whistle but the Australian was ruled offside.

FC Goa stayed ninth in the league standings despite the win. Chennaiyin FC are level on the points with 19 points from 15 matches.

Edited by Diptanil Roy