Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Player ratings for Marina Machans as they hammer Highlanders in their Hero Super Cup 2023 opener

Powered by a brace from Rahim Ali, Chennaiyin FC registered a 4-2 victory over NorthEast United FC in their opening Group D match of the Hero Super Cup 2023 at the Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri on Tuesday.

Despite finishing eighth in the league standings, the Marina Machans showed ample moments of brilliance throughout the season. But Thomas Brdaric's side suffered due to a lack of consistency. However, on Tuesday night, there was no inconsistency from the blue outfit.

Chennai had a blistering start to the game with Rahim Ali heading home the opener from a Vafa Hakhamaneshi corner. Soon enough, the Marina Machans doubled their lead through a neat finish from Edwin Vanspaul. Seemingly, CFC were running away with the game when the Highlanders pulled a goal back through Rochharzela before the half-time whistle.

After the break, Chennaiyin were once again at the top of their game as Julius Duker tucked home a corner from Aakash Sangwan. NEUFC were chasing the game althroughout and opted for some wholesale challenges. Yet, Rahim once again got on the scoresheet in the 81st minute.

Danmawia Ralte scored NorthEast United’s second goal but it wasn’t enough with only a couple of minutes left in the game.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings of Chennaiyin FC players for their clash against NorthEast United FC:

Player Ratings for Chennaiyin FC players from their victory against NorthEast United FC

Samik Mitra (GK) [6.5]

The young custodian was extremely brave in his outing and denied William Jordan a gilt-opportunity at the 28th-minute mark. Before the half-time whistle, Samik Mitra provided another brilliant stop against Jordan but the rebound was tucked home.

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul [8.0]

Playing out in the wing-back position, Edwin Vanspaul made marauding runs into the opposition half. When an opportunity arose in the 34th minute, the veteran defender thumped the ball home with a neat finish from outside the box. Late in the game, Vanspaul also registered an assist for the fourth goal.

Fallou Diagne [6.5]

Despite having a moment of lapses when NEUFC caught Chennaiyin FC on the break, Fallou Diagne was solid at the back.

Vafa Hakhamaneshi [7.5]

The Iranian international delivered a peach of a ball for Rahim Ali, who tucked the opening goal for Chennaiyin. For the rest of the night, Vafa Hakhamaneshi showed real composure at the back.

Narayan Das [6.0]

Playing in the center-back position limited Narayan Das' movement, however, he made some crucial defensive contributions when called upon.

Aakash Sangwan [8.5]

Aakash Sangwan was a constant threat in the attacking half and was heavily involved in all the moves going forward. He provided a headed assist for Edwin Vanspaul's goal and then delivered a delicious cross from a corner kick that was tucked home by Julius Duker.

Jiteshwor Singh [7.0]

The young Indian midfielder looked extremely composed in the middle of the park and played a crucial part in CFC's second goal.

Julius Duker [7.5]

The German international was an absolute metronome in the middle of the park throughout the game. Julius Duker headed home a corner from Sangwan to score CFC's third goal of the night.

Anirudh Thapa [6.5]

The Indian midfielder was energetic throughout the game but lacked the cutting edge in the attack third.

Rahim Ali [8.5]

Although it was a delicious ball from Vafa, it was difficult to undermine the inch-perfect run and measured header that Rahim Ali produced to bag Chennaiyin's opening goal. Furthermore, he looked extremely lively in the attacking third and added a second goal to his name late in the game.

Kwame Karikari [6.5]

The Ghanian marksman made a steady contribution in the attacking half despite not getting on the scoresheet. He made some mazey runs to unlock the NEUFC defense but couldn't provide the finishing touch.

SUBSTITUTES

Mohammed Rafique [6.5]

The Indian midfielder replaced Jiteshwor right at the hour mark and was agricultural after coming on.

Ajith Kumar [NA]

Bikash Yumnam [NA]

Prasanth K [NA]

