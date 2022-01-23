Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Chennaiyin FC beat NorthEast United FC 2-1 in match no. 68 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The last time the two sides met in this competition, Bozidar Bandovic's Chennai side snatched all the points. However, Khalid Jamil has a few positives coming into this game as recent signings Marcelinho and Marco Sahanek were available for the Highlanders.

The match witnessed a different Chennaiyin FC. A side who are more into sitting back and allowing their opponents to try and dictate the game were the ones enjoying more time on the ball. The Marina Machans enjoyed more of the possession but was unable to change the numbers on the scoreboard.

One of the interesting highlights of the way Bozidar Bandovic set his team up against the Highlanders was the formation. Chennaiyin FC were fielded in a 3-5-2 against a 4-3-3. On several occasions when the side went forward, it was the wing-backs who had the responsibility of stretching their opponents. But because of how Bandovic's side usually approach games, both full-backs seemed very isolated on the flanks.

Defensively, Chennaiyin FC looked more dominant, having a five-man backline. But offensively the team were concentrated more centrally because of how their wing-men were nullified.

The first goal of the game came from an unlikely source. Chennaiyin FC's custodian Debjit Majumder did not deal with a corner properly and the ball landed amidst a crowd of players lurking near the goal. Laldanmawia Ralte tapped in to secure the lead for NorthEast United FC.

Chennaiyin FC wake up in the second half to steal 3 points from NorthEast United FC

The Marina Machans started the second half exactly how they started the first. But now the side were even more hungry after conceding a cheap goal in the first half.

Their intent paid off in the 52nd minute when Ariel Borysiuk received the ball from Rahim Ali and launched a low shot at goal. The ball struck Highlanders midfielder Sehnaj Singh on its way and changed direction. Goalkeeper Mirshad Michu tried his luck but was late to react to the deflection and saw it go past him.

Chennaiyin FC got their second of the match quickly. NorthEast United FC defender Mashoor Shereef fouled Anirudh Thapa outside the box. Vladimir Koman stepped up to take the resulting free-kick. Slavko Damjanovic's dummy run confused the goalkeeper and allowed Koman's shot to go directly in the goal.

Mirshad had to be taken off a few minutes later and was replaced by Subhasish Roy. The Highlanders also brought on their most recent incomings in the hope of turning their luck around.

After conceding two goals in quick succession, Khalid Jamil's side had the most number of shots on goal. Patrick Flottmann even had two clear chances but the defender skied them. NorthEast United FC kept the pressure on the Marina Machans defense but were unable to break them down.

The result meant the Highlanders stayed at the bottom of the table while Marina Machans moved into third position.

