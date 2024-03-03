Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

Seeking to extend their lead at the summit of the 2023-24 ISL standings, Odisha FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 3.

While Odisha FC have remained unbeaten in the league since the end of October, Chennaiyin FC have suffered losses in three of their last four games.

Consequently, they currently occupy the 11th position with 15 points. However, they remain within six points of sixth-placed Bengaluru FC with two games in hand. Therefore, tonight's clash, along with the upcoming match against Hyderabad FC, holds significant importance for their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

Ahead of the match, Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle stressed the importance of his team’s clinical finishing, a recurring issue throughout this season, during his interaction with the media.

"We have been missing chances, while we make one mistake at the back and we are punished for that. What we have to do is to be clinical because we create big chances in every game. As disappointing as it was to lose two games, we performed really well against Mumbai and East Bengal. So, we know that performance wise, there have been some good aspects," he said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha FC juggernaut has shown no signs of slowing down as they currently lead the standings with five league games remaining. However, both Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG are hot on their heels and appear to have hit their stride at the right moment.

Odisha FC boss Sergio Lobera has relied on his foreign trio of Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio, and Ahmed Jahouh this season, but has also nurtured several Indian players, which has proven to be crucial.

Despite comfortably securing a 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in their previous encounter, he anticipates a tough challenge in this upcoming match.

"It’s a very important game for us. Although we secured a big win in the last game, now we have to compete well against Chennai as they are a difficult team to play against. Every game from now to the end of the season is like a final. But we should feel the pressure, we shall work with excitement," Lobera said.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Telecast Details

The ISL clash between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Sunday, March 3 from 7.30 pm.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted lineups

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Bikash Yumnam, Sarthak Golui, Lazar Cirkovic, Connor Shields, Farukh Choudhary, Rafael Crivellaro, Ninthoi Meetei, Rahim Ali.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Puitea, Princeton Rebello, Roy Krishna, Isak Ralte, Diego Mauricio.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction

Both Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC have regularly started the game strongly, making it intriguing to witness whether the Marina Machans maintain their aggressive, high-pressing style against a team known for exploiting spaces behind the defense.

Odisha are undoubtedly the favorites, but Owen Coyle’s men have proven capable of challenging top teams. If they can display clinical finishing in front of goal and minimize defensive errors, they might have an opportunity to cause an upset.

However, Odisha FC undoubtedly have the firepower to overcome their opponents.

Chennaiyin FC 1-3 Odisha FC