China script comeback win against South Korea to lift ninth AFC Women's Asian Cup title

Goals from Tang Jiali, Zhang Linyan and Xiao Yuyi led China to an inspiring second-half comeback win at the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 final.

They overturned a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 against South Korea at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

South Korea were leading 2-0 at the break with goals from Choe Yu-Ri and Ji So-Yun.

China has now won the continental title nine times. They entered the final on Sunday chasing its first AFC Women's Asian Cup title since 2006. The continental honor continues to elude South Korea as they fall short in their maiden appearance in an AFC Women's Asian Cup final.

South Korea's Lee Geum-min set up Choe Yu-Ri with a low cross for the latter to score the first goal of the day. South Korea took a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute of the game.

The Koreans extended their lead to 2-0 after when VAR ruled in favour of a South Korean penalty. China's Yao Lingwe was spotted handling the ball inside the box. Ji So-yun's attempt from the spot went past China's Zhu Yu as the Koreans went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.

China overturned a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 in the AFC Women's Asian Cup final

China got back into the game in the 68th minute after Tang Jiali converted from the spot due to a handball inside the box by South Korea's Lee Young-ju. The Chinese women found the equalizer four minutes later as Zhang Linyan headed home a perfectly placed cross from Tang Jiali to make it 2-2 in the 72nd minute.

China scored a 94th minute injury time winner as Xiao Yuyi finished off a Wang Shanshan through ball to break Korean hearts. It helped China take home their ninth AFC Women's Asian Cup title with a 3-2 win in the final.

Yuyi Xiao celebrates with her teammates after scoring the injury time winner for China.

China head coach Shui Qingxia hails the determination of her players

Head coach Shui Qingxia elated and said:

“This is the most critical moment for China PR women’s football. Despite trailing 2-0 my players showed determination to fight back. I like to thank all the players for winning the title but they also won it for themselves.”

South Korea head coach Colin Bell expressed his disappointment

South Korean coach Colin Bell felt they could have done better to hold on to the lead.

"I'm proud of the players, I told them that after the match," said South Korea Head Coach Colin Bell. "We need to keep improving and not let this defeat diminish our spirit. We're bitterly disappointed. We need to be stronger mentally. The penalty against us, took our concentration away."

#WAC2022 @afcasiancup FT | China PR - Korea Republic



A DRAMATIC The Steel Roses become the ultimate comeback queens by WINNING their th



2022 | #OurGoalForAll FTChina PRKorea RepublicA DRAMATIC #WAC Final andThe Steel Rosesbecome the ultimate comeback queens by WINNING theirth #WAC Title #WAC 2022 | #CHNvKOR 🚨 FT 🏆 | 🇨🇳 China PR 3️⃣-2️⃣ Korea Republic 🇰🇷 A DRAMATIC #WACFinal and 🇨🇳 The Steel Roses 🌹 become the ultimate comeback queens by WINNING their 9️⃣th #WAC Title 🏆#WAC2022 | #CHNvKOR | #OurGoalForAll https://t.co/Y6iCYxEDRZ

China's Zhu Yu and Wang Shanshan took home personal accolades

Zhu Yu won the best goal keeper award for being consistent throughout the tournament. It included her two saves in the penalty shoot-out win against Japan in the semi-finals.

Wang Shanshan was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for being the creative lynchpin for China throughout the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Australia's Samantha Kerr was recognized as the Best Forward award for scoring seven goals in the tournament. South Korea were awarded the Fairplay award for being highly professional throughout the couple of weeks.

Edited by Diptanil Roy