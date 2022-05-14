China withdraws from hosting AFC Asian Cup 2023 due to surge in COVID-19 cases

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has withdrawn from hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2023 due to the raging coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Asian federation announced on Saturday.

In a public statement, the Asian Football Confederation thanked China PR, the CFA, and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for making the "necessary" decision. The governing body will now chalk the path forward after talking to its commercial partners and stakeholders.

"The AFC acknowledges the exceptional circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the relinquishment by China PR of its hosting rights," the Asian football governing body said.

They further noted:

"The AFC will continue to work closely with its commercial partners and stakeholders to chart the course forward and remains grateful to them for their understanding and support during this period."

China PR was awarded the hosting rights for the top Asian football competition in June 2019. The 24-team competition was to be hosted across 10 Chinese cities in June and July of 2023. The tournament logo was even launched and the newly-completed Shanghai Pudong Football Stadium was unveiled last year.

"The AFC appreciates that China PR, the CFA and the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 LOC have made this very difficult but necessary decision in the collective interests of the AFC Asian Cup 2023™️, which has also provided the AFC the required time to assess the situation regarding the hosting of the AFC Asian Cup 2023," the statement read.

The decision to withdraw from hosting the footballing gala comes days after the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou was postponed. The continental event has been postponed indefinitely from its original date of 10 to 25 September.

Meanwhile, according to government data, Beijing's daily Covid-19 caseload remained in the dozens, compared to Shanghai's over 2,000. However, practically all of Shanghai's cases occur in regions already subject to the most stringent regulations.

Meanwhile, India are set to play the final round of qualifiers in June. The Blue Tigers have been clubbed with Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia in the group stage and have a glorious opportunity to make it to the main stage.

Edited by Diptanil Roy