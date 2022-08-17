Club administrators and former footballers express their opinions on FIFA's suspension letter to AIFF

At midnight on India's 75th Independence Day, the country's football fans received the heartbreaking news of the FIFA ban on All India Football Federation (AIFF).

FIFA attributed the suspension to third-party interference in the daily functioning of AIFF. On May 18, the Supreme Court of India passed an order removing Praful Patel from the president's post. They appointed a three-member committee headed by AR Dave to manage the daily functioning of AIFF.

FIFA had earlier given an ultimatum of up to September to AIFF to complete its elections. However, they decided to suspend AIFF on Monday at midnight. Various members of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) are unhappy with the role played by Praful Patel during this time. They leveled serious allegations against the former Union Minister.

They are also planning to move the Supreme Court against him. CoA members are of the opinion that Patel played an important role in instigating FIFA to ban AIFF. It is also rumored that Patel voted against AIFF in the meeting that resulted in the suspension.

Ranjit Bajaj slams AIFF's former administration

Ranjit Bajaj has always been vocal regarding malpractices at AIFF. His legal suit in the supreme court led to the removal of Praful Patel from the post of president.

He is the owner of Delhi FC and Minerva football academy and is also known to be very close to the members of CoA.

Sportskeeda spoke to Ranjit Bajaj regarding this matter. Here is what he opined regarding the FIFA ban:

"FIFA is trying to threaten and intimidate India. Supreme court is not a third party interference,they are not a party. They are the biggest court in the land . CoA had agreed to everything which they have asked for. In fact FIFA should be fighting for the players but they are saying they dont want player's voting rights. But we agreed to this point."

He added:

"The next demand couldnt be accepted by CoA because it could have ramifications in 42 National sports federations. They said Praful Patel and Subrata Dutta come back. How can we let corrupt people who have cases against them to comeback and run the federation."

Former footballers also voiced their opinion regarding the ban

Several former footballers have also expressed their disgruntlement regarding this matter. They were in utter shock when they heard the news of the FIFA ban.

Many former footballers like Baichung Bhutia, Mehtab Hussain, Manas Bhattacharya and many others expressed their opinions on this matter.

Republic @republic #BREAKING |With Praful Patel's role under scanner, tune in here as Republic reports #LIVE from outside his residence as FIFA ban AIFF - youtube.com/watch?v=Rihn1d… #BREAKING |With Praful Patel's role under scanner, tune in here as Republic reports #LIVE from outside his residence as FIFA ban AIFF - youtube.com/watch?v=Rihn1d… https://t.co/1Hd4O0vYcG

Sportskeeda spoke with reputed Indian former footballer and Coach Alok Mukherjee regarding this matter. Here is what he had to say:

" In 1948 we recieved recognition from FIFA and in 2022 FIFA took such a harsh decision. Something is wrong there. Earlier, reminder was given by FIFA. We were organising the U-17 womens world cup. Everything was going well planned. But currently it may be moved away from India. Some faults were there from the side of the football governing body."

He also said:

"FIFA has strict guidelines regarding involvement of 3rd party. Its a sad moment for Indian football. I want football to remain alive. Its not possible that India will not play football. I will also affect club football. Its a huge loss to Indian football."

Mukherjee further added:

" Central government should take necessary steps to ensure that FIFA ban is lifted as soon as possible. ATKMB have AFC campaign which may be affected. All the friendlies of Indian National team will be stopped. For the past 2 years, football was affected due to pandemic situation. FIFA suspension may add further to the woes.

He also expressed his opinion regarding the involvement of former footballers in the functioning of the federation. He commented:

"AIFF has data regarding former footballers. They have entire information regarding football careers of most of the former footballers. Based on this, they should be involved into AIFF. Experienced former footballers should be given preference in terms of involving them into administration. Everything should be done fairly. Football is a place of fairness so its administration should also be fair and free from corruptions."

The CoA should now act quickly to ensure the lifting of the FIFA ban. Also, if the allegations leveled against Praful Patel are true, then strong and stringent action should be taken against him. Everyone wants a free and fair governing body for football and the CoA should take all the necessary steps to ensure it.

