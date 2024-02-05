“Coach Thangboi Singto trusts me a lot" - Hyderabad FC's Abdul Rabeeh stresses on the faith shown upon him by head coach | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC winger Abdul Rabeeh has shown why he is so highly rated by everyone in the city's footballing circles.

The Malappuram-born winger is known for his pacy runs down the wings leaving opposition fullbacks in his wake. He gave a glimpse of his near-supernatural abilities in Hyderabad FC's last game against FC Goa, which they lost by a 0-2 scoreline.

Groomed by former head coach Manolo Marquez, Rabeeh is known for his impressive crossing as well. However, it is his otherworldly pace with the ball at his feet that makes him such a difficult player to tie down for opposition defenders.

Speaking to the media ahead of Hyderabad's home tie with Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Monday (February 5), Rabeeh stressed that he was ready and confident.

“We are ready for the game. We know it's going to be a tough game, but we are confident, very confident. I think we will play a very good game. We will give our best, and this is all that matters. I think we are ready for this match,” shared Rabeeh, via the competition's official website.

“Coach (Thangboi Singto) trusts me a lot. So this makes me feel like I can play more minutes and I can give my best for the team. I'm very confident to play the rest of the games. What is important is to contribute to your team's cause, and that is what I am very keen on doing,” he added.

Hyderabad FC are ranked at the bottom of the league table

Expand Tweet

Abdul Rabeeh has impressed all and sundry with his showings in the ISL so far, and Monday will be another opportunity for him to do so.

The fans of Hyderabad FC — a long-suffering lot by their own admission — would like nothing better than a young player from their club standing tall against Odisha's famed defenders. Plying his wares on the right wing, Rabeeh will likely come up against the Juggernauts' left-back Jerry Lalrinzuala in the game, which would arguably be a big challenge for him.

Hyderabad are ranked right at the bottom of the league table at the moment, with a mere four points inside their kitty from 12 matches, and they will have to play out of their skins to topple second-placed Odisha on Monday.