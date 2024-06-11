Colombian forward Wilmar Jordan Gil signs for Chennaiyin FC ahead of ISL 2024-25 season 

Chennaiyin FC continue to make significant moves in the transfer market, with Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan Gil being their latest acquisition ahead of the new season. The 33-year-old has inked a one-year deal, with an option to extend for a further year.

Jordan, a seasoned journeyman, has also played in South Korea, the UAE, China, Bulgaria, and Portugal. He joined NorthEast United FC at the start of the 2022-23 season and made an immediate impact, netting eight goals in 11 games for a team that finished at the bottom of the table.

His standout performances, however, came in the Super Cup, where he scored seven times in just four games and led a struggling NorthEast United FC to the semi-finals.

The following season, Punjab FC signed him, and despite an injury-riddled start, Jordan returned to form in the second half of the campaign, scoring eight goals in 15 games.

This signing is a huge boost for the Marina Machans, who have also added Daniel Chima Chukwu to their squad. The competition between the two experienced forwards is expected to be beneficial for the team, as coach Owen Coyle aims to propel the club to compete with the top teams.

In an interview with Chennaiyin FC media, Jordan expressed his excitement and commitment to working towards the ambition of winning the ISL title.

“I am very happy to be part of this great club and team, and very grateful to the directors and the coach for this great opportunity they have given me. I have always dreamed of playing in Chennai, and now I am given this beautiful opportunity. With a lot of work, humility, and sacrifice, we can fulfill all the objectives we set for ourselves and win the title,"(via CFC Media).

"Wilmar has had a fantastic career" - Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle

Wilmar Jordan Gil has been rumored to join Chennaiyin FC for a couple of seasons, and now he arrives at the club in remarkable form. Head coach Owen Coyle was certainly thrilled with the new addition and believes that Jordan is a valuable addition to the Chennaiyin squad.

Wilmar has had a fantastic career and scored goals everywhere he has been. Scoring 24 goals in 33 appearances between NorthEast and Punjab is a great ratio for a striker. We are delighted to add that kind of firepower to our attack," Coyle said (via CFC Media).

Jordan is a physical striker, whose ability to hold up the ball and bring others into play could prove crucial for Chennaiyin FC’s style of play under Coyle. Additionally, he is quick across the ground, has excellent movement in the penalty area, and is clinical in front of goal.

This signing is ideal for Chennaiyin FC, especially since their top scorer last season, Jordan Murray, netted only five goals. With Chukwu and Jordan, they now have two highly clinical players with valuable ISL experience under their belt.