"Come, sit with us and see what we’re doing; it’s easy to complain from far away" - Juan Pedro Benali lashes out at Igor Stimac

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali has come up with a strong reply to the Indian national team head coach Igor Stimac's recent statements. Stimac questioned the quality of the ISL clubs and highlighted the need for improvement in the youth system of Indian football which can strengthen the senior national team.

Addressing the media ahead of the Highlanders' home game against East Bengal FC on Saturday, February 10, Benali not only lashed out at the Croatian but also asserted that several players from his team are capable of making it to the Blue Tigers' squad.

"They are professional players. Okay, I don’t complain. I don’t criticize what they do in the national team. Don’t criticize what we’re doing in the teams. Come, sit with us, and see what we’re doing. It’s easy to complain from far away," he said.

"There are many players that deserve to be in national teams, from Northeast United, from other teams. Let’s work, make the reserve teams to arrive, like this small competition, and we will have a lot and great Indian national team," Benali added.

"Make competition for the reserve teams and then complain" - Juan Pedro Benali

On Stimac complaining about the lack of results at the youth level, Benali opened up by saying:

"I heard the national team coach complaining that India didn’t win Under-19, Under-17. How will they win in the first team? Well, it’s very easy. Come to see the games. Go to see the Under-19s. Make competition for the reserve teams and then complain. Take the young players to the national team. Not only the same players for the last four years and you complain. And you complain about the job we’re doing in the teams. We’re also coaches, okay?"

The Blue Tigers will be up against Afghanistan in the second-round fixtures of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers next month. The matches which are scheduled on March 21 and 26 will be crucial for India who are currently placed third in Group A with three points from two matches.

Igor Stimac's men should try their best to bag three points from both games to further brighten their chances of qualifying for the next round.