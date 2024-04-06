"Conceding four goals in the second half is too much for us" - Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto on heavy defeat to FC Goa | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC were thrashed 0-4 by FC Goa in Gameweek 21 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Madgaon, Goa, on Friday (April 5).

Led by former Hyderabad coach Manolo Marquez, the Gaurs were comprehensive in the second half, netting four goals to break any resistance that the Nawabs had shown in the first.

Speaking to the media after the game, Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto felt Goa were just too good on the day.

“As much as we trained, we tried our best but it did not happen. As we approach the end of the season, both mentally and physically, my players seemed a little bit drained. Conceding four goals in the second half is too much for us. But we just need to forget this,” Singto said (via ISL).

“Going back home, hopefully, we can do something for the fans and also for us to end the season well. The quality of the FC Goa players who started or were on the bench was a bit too much for us," he added.

"Noah’s technical quality was really good" - Thangboi Singto after FC Goa beat Hyderabad FC

Expand Tweet

Singto said Hyderabad FC tried to tackle the challenges that were sent their way by the Gaurs but could not quite come out on the other side with a positive result to show for it.

Coming off the bench, Noah Sadaoui completed a hat-trick within twelve minutes (from 47' to 59') to break the hegemony Hyderabad had at the Fatorda, as they were unbeaten in the last four games at the venue

The young Nawabs, however, showcased a lot of desire and hunger to compete with the hosts but finished second.

The Yellow and Black need to forget this ordeal as soon as possible and work on preparing well for their next game — their last for the season — against Kerala Blasters at home on Friday (April 12).

“Before the game started, we expected Noah Sadaoui to start. Not only Sadaoui, but they also have very good foreigners like Carl McHugh and Odei Onaindia. After the first half, it was 0-0; the boys gave their all," Singto said.

"In the second half, super-sub Noah’s technical quality was really good. Also, the deliveries of Mohammad Yasir were perfect,” he signed off.