"Khalid Jamil and John Kenneth Raj will guide FC Bengaluru United to greater heights" - Club owner Gaurav Manchanda

I-League second division side FC Bengaluru United have been making all the right noises in Indian football recently. Last year, the Karnataka-based club went into a strategic partnership with La Liga giants Sevilla. A few days ago, the club announced the signing of Khalid Jamil, one of the finest tacticians in the country, as their new head coach.

FC Bengaluru United @bengaluruunited



Looking forward to this new exciting partnership! 🏻



#FCBU #WeAreUnited #UnitedWeClimb A look at the interaction between our newly appointed head coach and our founder at a recent press conference! 🤝Looking forward to this new exciting partnership! A look at the interaction between our newly appointed head coach and our founder at a recent press conference! 🤝⚽️Looking forward to this new exciting partnership! 🙌🏻#FCBU #WeAreUnited #UnitedWeClimb https://t.co/DquiFicn9x

In a press conference on Friday, FCBU also unveiled their new assistant coach -- John Kenneth Raj. Speaking about the coaching team that Bengaluru United have assembled already in the build-up to next season, founder Gaurav Manchanda said:

"John has been closely associated with Indian football for several years now and brings along a wealth of experience. He also has a nuanced insight into our grassroots talent as the Technical Director of the United Academy. I am confident that Khalid and John will be able to harness their skills and experience to guide FC Bengaluru United to even greater heights."

Founded in 2018, FCBU have been trying to get into the I-League for the past three seasons now. They have come up short on multiple occasions, but this might finally be the year that the Bengaluru side make their way up the ladder.

Story continues below ad

"Khalid has brought in a fresh way of thinking, some great ideas, and great enthusiasm. We are confident that under his guidance we can build a really strong team to take us to the next level in Indian football," Manchanda added.

"It's an honour and privilege to be appointed as the assistant coach of FC Bengaluru United" - John Kenneth Raj

Meanwhile, FCBU's new assistant coach, John Kenneth Raj, is one of the most sought-after football coaches in the country. Raj has coached multiple age-group national sides. He holds the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) ’A' License and has also completed the FIFA Youth Coaching course.

"It's an honour and privilege to be appointed as the assistant coach of FC Bengaluru United. The club has been on an upward growth trajectory and I am confident that together with Khalid, we can build an even stronger FCBU team, capable of achieving even greater accolades in Indian football," Raj said.

Story continues below ad

It's the appointment of Khalid Jamil that will bring eyeballs to FCBU. The former East Bengal gaffer has already entered Indian football folklore with his exploits at Aizawl FC, winning the I-League with them in 2017.

Khalid Jamil also became the first Indian to be appointed as a permanent head coach of an Indian Super League club. But after a tumultuous run with NorthEast United FC last season, this fresh opportunity could indeed be just what the doctor ordered for Khalid Jamil.

"It's been an exciting few days, working with the management, discussing ideas and plans and the way forward. I am looking forward to the upcoming season and am confident of helping FC Bengaluru United move to the next level of Indian football," Khalid Jamil said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far