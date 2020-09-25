Igor Angulo: Coro an FC Goa legend, challenge for me is to make fans forget about him

FC Goa's new signing Igor Angulo has spoken of the massive task he has at hand of replacing club legend Ferran Corominas at the top of the pitch, saying that the challenge is to make the club's fans 'forget' about him.

During an Instagram live chat with the official Indian Super League account, Igor Angulo said: "Corominas for sure has been the best player in Goa in the last six years. I also have friends there who are very good, Pena who is a fantastic player. I didn’t see him last year but I know him from many years ago and I think he’s a fantastic player, Edu Betia is a fantastic player as well so it’s difficult to choose only one."

"But for the fans, I think Corominas is the best one of course, and he deserves it. For me too for sure he’s the one of the best. And that’s why it’s a good challenge for me to replace him, and try to (make the) fans forget him! It’s a good challenge and I would like to do it, so let’s see," he added.

Igor Angulo: "Target to help my team as much as I can"

Even though Igor Angulo is 36-years of age, he won the golden boot in the Polish Ekstraklasa as recently as the 2018-19 season. He comes to India with years of experience, having played in Spain, France, Greece, Cyprus and Poland.

When asked which other strikers would rival him for the golden boot in the Indian Super League, Igor Angulo said that he doesn't work on individual targets, and that the collective goal was more important.

"I know there are many good strikers in the ISL, but it is not my target to compete with them," he said. "My target is to help my team as much as I can and in the end, win the league, and then play some very good clubs in the AFC Champions League. That is more than enough for me."

"But of course, if my club wins and I score goals as a striker then the rest will all come along. But yes, I don’t want any ‘fights’ with other strikers because my target is only collective," Igor Angulo said.

Igor Angulo signed off by saying that he hopes that the team will be able to give the FC Goa fans "a lot of joy" during "a difficult situation with the coronavirus in India." If he continues his prolific goal-scoring exploits from Poland, FC Goa fans are in for quite a treat.