Crucial victory over Punjab FC keeps Mohun Bagan SG's ISL 2023-24 Shield aspirations alive

An opportunistic strike from Dimitrios Petratos in the 43rd minute was all Mohun Bagan Super Giant needed to power past Punjab FC behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on Saturday, April 6.

The 0-1 defeat meant the Shers' aspirations of reaching the knockout stages in their debut season came to a premature conclusion.

The Mariners entered the fixture with the possibility of reducing their point deficit with Mumbai City FC to two. But their approach wasn't gung-ho as they eyed a stable structure in the middle of the park. Deepak Tangri was focused on ensuring that Punjab never found any opportunity on the break. But a 23rd-minute booking for the midfielder complicated his duties.

While they were dominating possession from the opening minute, MBSG's attacking intent started looking penetrative enough once Jason Cummings and Petratos combined freely near the box.

However, the opening goal, which eventually became the decider, didn't come from a tactical brilliance but rather a sneaky effort from Petratos. Subhasish Bose's long-range effort ricocheted off Cummings and fell on the path of Petratos, who buried it into the bottom corner without a second invitation.

With the break nearing immediately after, Punjab needed a quick response and found the net before the break. However, the referee waved Luka Majcen, who headed the ball in, offside.

Mohun Bagan didn't walk away with the three points in the second half despite securing the lead. Wilmar Jordan Gil had a couple of gilt-edge opportunities near the hour mark to restore parity. But the lack of hunger in the final third ultimately wrote the Staikos Vergestis-coached outfit's exit from the playoff equations.

Mohun Bagan SG's clash with league-leaders Mumbai City FC could decide the ISL 2023-24 Shield race

With the Top 4 teams still vying for the ISL 2023-24 League Shield, fans can expect an exciting showdown. Following Mohun Bagan's victory against Punjab, the Mariners are just two points behind pole-sitters Mumbai City FC. Antonio Lopez Habas' men can't afford to drop any points, which means securing a victory against the Islanders in the final gameweek.

Meanwhile, Odisha will face Mumbai a gameweek earlier, and if they can hold off the league leaders, Mohun Bagan will have plenty to thank them for. However, neither of the three trailing teams can secure the title without Mumbai slipping up.