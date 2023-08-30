Cy Goddard signs for Odisha FC ahead of the forthcoming season

Odisha FC have acquired the services of Cy Goddard ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, the club announced on their social media handles on Wednesday (August 30).

The 26-year-old, who is a product of the Tottenham Hotspur Academy, has already played for Mumbai City in the ISL in the past. He scored his first goal for the Islanders in their 6-1 victory over, incidentally, Odisha FC, in the 2020-21 season.

Goddard, who has dual English and Japanese citizenship, can play both as a winger and an attacking midfielder. His experience will vastly add to the depth of quality at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Goddard is expected to partner Roy Krishna in attack for the Juggernauts this season. He has spent time at Italian club Benevento in the past, along with the Central Coast Mariners of Australia.

He moves to Odisha FC from Detroit City, where he spent the 2022-23 season. Goddard could only make eight appearances during his time in Michigan, but will be hoping to become a regular part of the team in Bhubaneswar. He will also hope to get on the scoresheet more often.

Cy Goddard has represented Japan at age-group levels

Goddard, who was born in London to an English father and Japanese mother, has chosen to represent Japan at the international level. He was selected by the country to represent them at the Under-16 and Under-17 levels. He has not yet been picked for their senior team.

Since Goddard represents Japan, he fulfils Odisha FC's criteria of having a player from an Asian country. He has signed a one-year contract at the club, and will hope to help Sergio Lobera's men aim for major honors this season. The Juggernauts, who won the Hero Super Cup last season, fielded their reserves in the ongoing Durand Cup, and were knocked out in the group stage.

Having played professional football in three different continents so far, Goddard will hope that he can lend his experience to the other youngsters in the Odisha FC set-up. Manager Lobera will be pleased to have him.

Having played in the ISL in the past, Goddard is no stranger to the level at which he will be expected to perform here. This will work in his and Odisha FC's favor this season.