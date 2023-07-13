Dario Junior and Paulo Vyctor to headline Rajasthan United FC's signings ahead of I-League 2023-24 season

After an impressive sixth-place finish in the I-League in their debut season in 2021-22, Rajasthan United FC had a slight blip in the previous edition.

The Desert Warriors finished in the lowly ninth spot under head coach Pushpender Kundu. However, with renewed hopes and anticipation, Rajasthan United are hoping to fare better in the upcoming season and are on their way to assembling a quality squad.

Brazilian duo Dario Junior and Paulo Vyctor have already signed for Rajasthan, Sportskeeda can confirm.

Dario, a 31-year-old right winger, has ample experience under his belt and can provide Rajasthan United with an edge in the attacking front. He was previously playing at a club from Tanzania - Singida United.

In the 2020-21 season, he also participated in the UEFA Champions League Qualifiers with Lativian outfit Riga FC.

Meanwhile, their other significant signing, Vyctor, played his trade in Malta with Sirens FC in the country's top-flight league. The 27-year-old striker racked up 10 goal contributions, which included five goals and assists each, for the Whites in 20 appearances. Hence, Rajasthan United will be hoping for him to lead their forward line with great panache.

The Desert Warriors have also acquired the services of Mark Zothanpuia from Hyderabad FC, Suraj Negi from Kenkre FC, Mohit Verito from Olimpic Xativa, and Sairuat Kima from Mohammedan SC.

Furthermore, Jacob John Kattookaren from SC Bengaluru, a club playing in the Karnataka Men's Super Division, will join Rajasthan United on a three-year deal, a source close to proceedings confirmed to Sportskeeda. A certain amount of transfer fees will be involved in the deal.

Solomon King, a 25-year-old forward from Gambia, was previously linked to join Rajasthan. But the person in the know of the situation clarified that the Falcons FC marksman will not be joining the I-League club.

Melroy Assisi is close to departing Rajasthan United; Hardik Bhatt could stay despite interest from multiple clubs

As confirmed by Sportskeeda previously, Melroy Assis is on the verge of departing the Desert Warriors and joining an ISL outfit. Punjab FC currently remain the frontrunners but the deal is yet to be confirmed, a source disclosed to Sportskeeda.

The 24-year-old center-back signed a three-year contract with Rajasthan United last summer which ends in 2025. Hence, whichever club ultimately decides to sway him away from the Desert Warriors will have to pay a transfer fee.

Hardik Bhatt, on the other hand, could end up staying at the club despite interest from multiple clubs. He joined Mumbai City FC on a short-term loan in January this year and went on to win the ISL Shield with the Islanders. Although he has found himself multiple suitors, none are yet ready to pay the transfer fee.

"Yes, clubs are interested in Hardik but aren't ready to pay the transfer fees. So for now, he is at Rajasthan United," the source told Sportskeeda.

However, this will be one to keep an eye on as the transfer window is long and it might still hold some twists and turns. But Rajasthan United have been making resounding strides towards building an able squad for the upcoming challenge.

