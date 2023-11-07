David Lalhlansanga scores a brace as Mohammedan SC rout TRAU 6-0 | I-League 2023-24

After a disappointing performance in their previous game, Mohammedan SC put TRAU to the sword in their I-League game on Tuesday (November 7).

It was only one-way traffic as the home side secured a dominating 6-0 victory over TRAU.

The thrashing began right from the start as David Lalhlansanga opened the scoring in the 3rd minute after blasting Fanai Lalremsanga's pass in the back of the net to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

He doubled the team's lead and completed his brace seven minutes later with a carbon copy of the opening goal. After conceding two early goals, TRAU failed to grow back in the game and soon the floodgates were opened.

Joseph Adjei tripled the lead for the home team and also scored his first goal of the season after heading the ball past TRAU's goalkeeper Sanaton Singh from a corner.

The Black Panthers were in no mood to stop as they killed the game inside the first half itself after Mirjalol Kasimov scored the 4th goal to take the lead to 4-0.

Mohammedan SC dominated the proceedings in the second half as well

TRAU were never in the game as the home side scored their fifth goal in the 63rd minute after Lalremsanga Fanai got his much-deserved goal.

Andrey Chernyshov came easy in the second half as they focused more on the defending. However, TRAU had already lost the battle in their mind and they could not bring any excitement back to the game.

Towards the end of the game, Samuel Lalmuanpuia also scored a consolation goal in injury time to take the scoreline to 6-0.

Mohammedan SC now have two wins alongside a draw after three matches, while TRAU are yet to win a game in the I-League 2023-24.

Mohammedan SC will now face Delhi FC in their next game of the I-League, while TRAU will take on Gokulam Kerala.