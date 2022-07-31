David Simbo is all set to sign for Neroca FC on a one-year deal

David Simbo is all set to sign for Neroca FC. A source close to the development has told Sportskeeda that he has signed a one-year deal with the club. The signing may be announced soon. David Simbo was the part of AFC Cup team of Gokulam Kerala FC.

David Simbo started his football career in MB Freetown. In 2011, he made a move to Europe, signing for Swedish 3rd division club Motala AIF. He later went on to play for Trelleborg, Bodens BK, and Sandviken in Sweden.

In 2013, he was roped in by Al Hilal Omdurman. He became quite popular among their fans. The following season, he was roped in by Saudi club Najran SC. He then moved to Belarus to play for Krumkachi and Yeni Amasya.

Last season, Gokulam Kerala FC roped him in from Baf Ulku Yurudu on a free transfer. He represented Gokulam Kerala FC on the continental stage in AFC Cup.

David Simbo also has experience of playing at the international level. He has represented his nation Sierra Leone on 20 occasions.

Neroca FC has roped in Sardor Jakhonov from RUFC

Neroca FC's I-League season was filled with ups and downs. Khogen Singh's team earned 20 points from 18 games.

They started the season on a high note thanks to outstanding performances by Juan Mera and Sergio Mendigutxia. However, an untimely injury to Mera hampered the team's success in the competition.

Mera quit the team before the season began. The team is already looking for a replacement striker. They are also looking for a seasoned goalie.

The club has roped in Uzbek attacking medio Sardor Jakhonov from RUFC. He is quite famous on the Indian football circuit for his long range goals. His signing will surely boost the attacking half of the team.

Apart from that, the signing of Simbo makes the defense of Neroca invinsible.

Khogen Singh is a well-known strategist in the nation. He already owns the prize from Minerva. This time, with a far superior team at his disposal, he can undoubtedly lead Neroca to the title.

