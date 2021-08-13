ISL 2021-22: Davinder Singh set for return from injury, signs a one-year deal with Chennaiyin FC

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have secured the services of defender Davinder Singh with a one-year deal. The India international will mark his return to action after a three-year-long layoff with a knee injury. He is itching to make an instant impact for his newclub.

Tremendous honor for me: Davinder Singh

The 25-year-old has termed the chance to play for Chennaiyin FC as a matter of great pride and honor. The Patiala, Punjab-born footballer will be looking to have a great ISL season and impress upon national coach Igor Stimac in a bid to return to the Indian team.

In an official press release, Davinder Singh said:

"With Chennaiyin FC’s rich history in the Indian Super League, it is a tremendous honour for me to become a part of this club. The passion of the fans and the club’s family-led ethos made it a very easy decision for me to sign.

"I am very excited to be working with head coach Boško and my new teammates, some who I have known for years. I have always given my 100% and this season, I am even more determined to bring success back to Chennaiyin FC and my ambition is to make my way back to representing the Indian national team again. I believe this will happen."

CFC co-owner Vita Dani, meanwhile, said Davinder Singh’s addition will bolster the team's defence.

"With Indian players taking up more and more responsibility, we are delighted to further strengthen our defensive department with a prospect such as Davinder."

Davinder first played for Mumbai City in the ISL. He appeared in nine matches for the Islanders, including a Super Cup game. His brilliance in right back helped him win the 'Emerging Player of the Match' award on his debut against Kerala Blasters.

His addition will definitely be a huge boost for the 'Marina Machans'. His attacking instincts from the back could help the team create a lot more goals this season.

Davinder Singh's performance with the national team

Davinder Singh came up the ranks with solid performances at the university level. He impressed as part of the India U-23 team at the 2018 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Championship qualifiers.

His performance caught the attention of then India coach, Stephen Constantine, who included him in the senior team for the 2018 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. The defender has since made three more appearances for the Blue Tigers.

