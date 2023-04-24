"Decided to speak because Kerala Blasters fans have continued to abuse me" - Jorge Pereyra Diaz opens up on his transfer to Mumbai City FC

Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz has finally broken his silence on his departure from Kerala Blasters and his subsequent move to Mumbai City FC in the summer of 2022.

The 32-year-old spent the 2021-2022 season with the Blasters and was instrumental in the team's run to the ISL final, where they lost on penalties to Hyderabad FC. After scoring eight goals throughout the season, Diaz was expected to continue with the Kerala-based club. However, he instead signed with Mumbai City.

Following his exit from the Yellow Army, Diaz and his family were subjected to a lot of insults and abuse from the Blasters fanbase as they felt the striker was persuaded by a more lucrative offer. But Diaz explained in an interview with TOI:

“After a good year in Kerala, the coach and the sports director wanted me to continue. After a few months of vacation and negotiating, the club sent me an offer letter which I signed and sent it back (to the club). On my part, I was preparing a (social media) post to motivate the fans since I had spoken with (Adrian) Luna and (Alvaro) Vazquez that we could win the trophy next year.

“The next day when I was in Argentina, I got a message from (KBFC sporting director) Karolis (Skinkys) which said that the coach and him had better options and that I was not needed. I was speechless. I asked the reasons, but was told ‘that’s football’," he added.

Diaz revealed that with Kerala Blasters making it clear that there was no place for him at the club, he agreed to join Mumbai City on a one-year contract when the opportunity presented itself.

“After that message, the sporting director has not spoken to me again. They could have told me on my face that I was not needed. The coach didn’t tell me anything. I have decided to speak because the Kerala fans have continued to abuse me. I am used to insults. I have played in dangerous places, but they have messed with my family too. That is why I want to clarify this situation,” Diaz said.

"Period of waiting was so long" - Kerala Blasters sporting director Karolis Skinkys defends club in the Jorge Diaz transfer saga

Despite the club's interest in extending Jorge Diaz's contract, Kerala Blasters sporting director Karolis Skinkys noted that the forward's delayed response ultimately led to a different decision being made.

“In Jorge’s case, we discussed and hoped he will sign, even in Goa, but that did not happen. He decided to wait and this period of waiting was so long that finally, probably in the middle of the summer, we decided otherwise. It was just too long. Nothing against Jorge. I have a good opinion about Jorge, and he proved how good a player he is, but in some moments, we have to defend the interest of the club," Skinkys said.

It's difficult to gage the difference Diaz's extension would've made for the Blasters, however, Mumbai City did benefit extensively from the transfer. The former Ferro marksman powered the Islanders to the ISL 2022-23 League Winners Shield and a semi-final berth with 11 goals and six assists.

