Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC drop points in the season opener against Sethu FC | 2023-24 Indian Women's League

Gokulam Kerala FC had a disappointing beginning to their title defense as they dropped two points in the Indian Women's League 2023-24 season opener against Sethu FC. The match was played at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Friday (8 December).

Gokulam Kerala have won three consecutive titles and they are aiming for their fourth one. However, they didn't get the start they wanted as their attackers failed to breach Sethu FC's defenses.

On the other hand, Sethu FC will take this draw as a win. Their head coach Kanan Vitthal Priolkar spoke about securing a vital away point ahead of the game and his team delivered the goods following his ultra-defensive tactics.

Sethu FC should get the credit for executing their plans perfectly but they were helped massively by Gokulam Kerala FC as well. The defending champions looked uncertain in the final third and missed numerous chances despite having possession for the majority of the game.

Sethu FC and Gokulam Kerala FC start with goalless draw in opening game of the Indian Women's League 2023-24

Gokulam Kerala FC created many chances throughout the game but they were let down by their finishing. The wingers sent numerous crosses from the left and right flanks into the box of the Sethu FC, but all chances went begging after the strikers failed to send them into the back of the net.

Furthermore, Sethu FC's defenders did a wonderful job by sticking to their plans and parked the bus perfectly. They will take a lot of confidence going forward by gaining a massive away point against the three-peat champions Gokulam Kerala.

It is the first season of the Indian Women's League that will have home and away games. While Gokulam Kerala FC will now face HOPS FC in the next IWL 2023-24 game, Sethu FC will take on East Bengal FC in their next Indian Women's League 2023-24 fixture.