"Definitely not the best performance"- FC Goa's assistant coach after securing a draw against Odisha FC in the ISL

FC Goa locked horns with Odisha FC on Christmas Eve in match no. 40 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. Both sides put up a fight but had to settle for a point each.

FC Goa's assistant coach Clifford Miranda shared his views on the game at the post-match press conference. He admitted that whenever there is a change in leadership, it impacts the performance of the group, as evident in their performance against Odisha FC. He added that head coach Derrick Pereira will now decide on the direction this team will pursue to get back in form.

Clifford stated:

"Definitely not the best performance, but then I'd appreciate the fighting spirit of the players the way they kept on going until the end. It was a good thing to see. It shows that we are a one-team United team, of course, never happy when the team does not play up to the best. But then sometimes so in the end one point is better than nothing."

Clifford Miranda highlighted his relationship with former FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando, who has now joined ATK Mohun Bagan. He stated that the Spaniard trusted him and respected his abilities as a coach.

"Of course, we are happy" - Odisha FC coach after his side secured a point against FC Goa

Odisha FC's head coach Kiko Ramirez was satisfied with his side's display, especially in the second half. However, he feels it is unfair that his side were not awarded a clear penalty. He said:

"Of course, we are happy. We think that the team deserves to win the match after the second half. But there are some things that we cannot control. Somebody needs to explain how it’s possible that they don’t consider that a clear penalty. Even we heard the kick from the bench. We understand that everybody can make a mistake, but it’s something that is so clear that we cannot understand. We will receive so many penalties against us but none in our favor."

The Odisha FC gaffer also said he intends to continue the process of building the team and developing the players at his disposal.

Edited by Prem Deshpande