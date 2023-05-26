Delhi FC have been crowned the champions of the Hero I-League 2 after defeating Ambernath United Atlanta FC with a scoreline of 3-1 on the final day of the season. As a result, they have secured promotion to the I-League for the upcoming campaign.

In a must-win encounter, the Delhi outfit took the lead in the first half courtesy of a goal from striker Bali Gagandeep. Ambernath United, however, equalized early in the second half through Himanshu Patil.

Nonetheless, Delhi FC bounced back, with goals from Gagandeep and Vanlalhriatzuala sealing an impressive victory at the Ambedkar Stadium.

With seven points, the side finished first in the group, with only goal difference separating them from Shillong Lajong. Former Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan striker Balwant Singh finished as the top scorer for the club, with seven goals to his name.

Delhi FC were grouped alongside Downtown Heroes, Jagat Singh Palahi, Techtro Swades United, and Mumbai City FC reserves in the second round of the I-League 2. They ultimately secured five wins in eight games to top the group and booked their place in the final round of the competition.

After taking just one point in their first two games of the final round, Delhi’s chances to secure a direct promotion looked bleak. However, victories against United SC and Ambernath United Atlanta helped them clinch promotion in style.

Shillong Lajong FC return to the I-League after four years

Shillong Lajong FC became the first time to gain promotion to the I-League for the upcoming season. They overcame Bengaluru United FC’s challenge in the final game to seal an emphatic triumph in front of their fans.

Their Hero I-League 2 journey started in February when they played the qualifiers. Shillong Lajong defeated United Chirag Dhar and Corbett to secure a spot in the second round of the tournament.

They found themselves grouped alongside formidable opponents which included United SC, East Bengal Reserves, and Diamond Rock FC. Despite the challenges, Shillong Lajong won four out of their six games to finish second in the group. They, however, qualified for the third round as the best-placed runners-up.

Shillong started the final round with another victory against United SC while their game against Delhi FC ended in a stalemate. Despite a crushing 5-1 defeat to Amerbnath United Atlanta, the Meghalaya-based side confirmed their place in the top two with a thrilling 2-1 win against Bengaluru United.

The victory sparked huge celebrations in the SSA Stadium in Shillong. The Red Dragons have a passionate fanbase and the stadium erupted in jubilation as the club are set to return to the second division for the first time in four years.

