Delhi FC end Real Kashmir's six-game unbeaten run with a 1-0 win | I-League 2023-24

Delhi FC gave their fans a pre-Christmas gift as they took down Real Kashmir 1-0 in their I-League fixture at the Namdhari Stadium on Sunday (December 24).

Hudson Dias de Jesus' goal in the 77th minute proved to be enough for the Delhi-based club to halt Real Kashmir's six-match unbeaten run. It is also the first time Delhi FC managed to keep a clean-sheet in the I-League this season.

Real Kashmir, on the other hand, have fallen behind in the I-League 2023-24 title race as they missed the opportunity to grab three points on Sunday.

Mohammad Asrar Rehber and Mohammad Inam created numerous goal-scoring opportunities for the Snow Leopards throughout the game, but their striker Gnohere Krizo was wasteful in front of goal.

Delhi FC club grew into the game as the first-half progressed, but neither team could find a breakthrough and the scoreline read 0-0 at the half-time whistle.

Delhi FC trounce Real Kashmir 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Hudson Dias de Jesus

The home side's head coach Yan Law introduced Brazilian midfielder Sergio Barboza Junior after half-time, which changed the complexion of the game.

Delhi FC took control proceedings and troubled Real Kashmir in the final third. They came close to scoring in the 51st minute courtesy of Sergio Barboza Junior's header, but Real Kashmir's goalkeeper Muheet Shabir Khan pulled off a brilliant save to keep the scoreline level.

However, Delhi FC finally broke the deadlock in the 77th minute. Bhupinder Singh sent a long ball forward from his own half and Hudson Dias reacted swiftly to win the ball. He beat Dion Menezes and then the goalkeeper in a 1v1 situation to slot the ball into the back of the net.

The goal proved enough to secure the win as Delhi FC defended brilliantly in the dying minutes of the game to keep their lead intact.