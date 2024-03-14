Delhi FC's Alisher Kholmurodov is up for every challenge thrown his way | I-League 2023-24

Alisher Kholmurodov, who was signed by Delhi FC in the winter transfer window, knows that he has to put up stellar showings for his team to move ahead in the I-League.

Kholmurodov, known for his positive mindset, has embraced all the challenges that have come his way and focused on what he wants to achieve with his colleagues.

Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of Delhi FC's next game against Real Kashmir on March 17, Kholmurodov mentioned that the goal he scored against Namdhari FC made him extremely happy.

"I felt very good when I scored the goal (against Namdhari FC). When you score, it feels good but it is the result that matters. We need to work hard on our recovery and make sure that we are prepared for everything that is coming our way," said Kholmurodov.

"All of us played well against Namdhari, as well as Sreenidi and Kashi but it is going to be a tad difficult going ahead but we will give our best. It is not going to be easy by any means, and we have to make sure that we do not give up the chances that come our way. Pouncing on the opportunities that we get is what is important, and we have to be alert and prepared for them," he added.

"I love playing for Delhi FC" - Alisher Kholmurodov

Alisher Kholmurodov (left) in action for Delhi FC. [DFC]

When asked about how he has adjusted to the city of New Delhi as well as his teammates at the club, Alisher Kholmurodov responded by saying that he has managed to adapt rather well to the conditions.

He also said adapting quickly is important for a footballer as it helps a lot with his performance. Under the able stewardship of head coach Yan Law, Delhi FC are going in the right direction, and Kholmurodov is keen on being a part of that.

"I have adjusted well to the conditions and my teammates. All the guys in the team always look to support me and I love playing with them. Be it on the field or off the field, I like their support. I love playing for Delhi FC. I think that we can beat any team on our home ground," said Kholmurodov.