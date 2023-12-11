"Delhi FC are a team which likes to attack" - Sreenidi Deccan head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto ahead of I-League clash

Sreenidi Deccan FC will host Delhi FC at the Deccan Arena in the I-League on Monday. They come into this game on the back of six successive away matches, the last of which they drew 1-1 against Real Kashmir in Srinagar.

Delhi FC, who gained promotion into the I-League this season on the back of their successful I-League second division campaign last season, will have a tough ask on their hands.

The Deccan Warriors, who have been near-invincible at home this season, will take no prisoners when the visitors come calling.

Head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto, speaking to the media ahead of the game, spoke highly about his side's preparation.

"We had set some specific goals for the team to achieve in these six away matches and I feel that we have achieved them. We deserved more in the loss against Mohammedan and the draw with Real Kashmir but I was very happy with the commitment and fight shown by the boys," said Pinto.

"Delhi FC are a team which likes to attack and they have the mentality to always try and create chances with their quality foreign and Indian players. We know that if we close the right spaces we will also get space to attack but it will be a tough match," he added.

"It feels really good to be back on the pitch once again" - defender Sajid Dhot

Defender Sajid Dhot made his debut for Sreenidi Deccan in the previous game, coming on as a substitute for the injured Abhishek Ambekar.

Quite naturally, Dhot was very pleased to get back on the field. Delhi FC have been the second-highest scorers in the I-League, after Sreenidi, but they have conceded more than their hosts.

Dhot will be keen on putting up a solid performance if he gets the opportunity to do so on Monday. His experience will come in handy for the Deccan Warriors.

"It feels really good to be back on the pitch once again and all credit goes to our staff for helping me get there. As players, we always have to keep working hard and wait for the right moment and give our best when that moment comes," said Dhot.