Delhi FC and TRAU share spoils after an entertaining 1-1 draw | I-League 2023-34

Playing their first-ever game in the I-League, Delhi FC showed a big heart as they earned their first point in the competition after playing an entertaining draw with TRAU.

The two sides kicked off their respective campaigns in the I-League 2023–24 as the two teams met on Monday, October 30th, at the Namdhari Stadium.

Both teams began the game with some eye-catching football as they searched for the opening goal. The first goal came for TRAU as Liton Shil found the back of the net in the 28th minute.

No other goal was scored during the first half as TRAU went back to the tunnel with a one-goal lead during halftime. However, it was a contradictory score, as Delhi FC were the team that played better football and created more chances.

Searching for the equalizer, Delhi FC began the second half with a high tempo. They succeeded inside the first two minutes as the former I-League winner, Balwant Singh, scored the goal in the 47th minute.

The veteran striker took his chance in the free role brilliantly to equalize for his team. TRAU defenders found it hard to counter the flurry of attacks from Delhi FC.

TRAU survive Delhi FC's scare to secure a point

After struggling through the first 20 minutes of the second half, TRAU slowly found their feet in the game. They weathered the storm without any further damage and then went on the attack to take the lead again.

However, no team could find another goal in the rest of the game. Both teams elevated their defensive game during the last few minutes of the game to shut down the opposition. In the end, the game finished with a 1-1 draw, and both teams shared one point each.

Delhi FC will take on Rajasthan FC in their next game, while TRAU will square off against Real Kashmir in their next I-League 2023–24 fixture.