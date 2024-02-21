Delhi Soccer Association suspends Ahbab Football Club over match-fixing allegations

In a move that is bound to send a strong message to those involved in compromising with the integrity of the game, the Delhi Soccer Association has suspended Ahbab FC after allegations of match-fixing arose against them in a Delhi Premier League game.

The said allegations arose after several infamous videos started doing the rounds on social media of Ahbab FC's defenders passing the ball endlessly in their own half for a while before turning back and shooting one into their net.

Ahbab scored two own goals in the dying stages of the game, both of which came via controversial means.

The said videos have heightened concerns within the Indian football community, sparking suspicions of the game being 'fixed' among both officials and supporters.

Some went as far as to call for a complete boycott of the league, saying that such allegations needed to be treated seriously.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey has taken note of the matter

The matter escalated further when the All India Football Federation (AIFF) took cognizance of the matter, with president Kalyan Chaubey taking to X to say that he found the issue extremely disturbing.

"We’ve been made aware of videos circulating on SM, raising serious suspicion on Delhi Premier League. Prima facie, it’s very concerning. Past few months we’re collecting hard evidence on suspicious matches with continuous investigation to eliminate such instances fm #IndianFootball (sic)," Chaubey wrote on his official handle.

Football Delhi (Delhi Soccer Association) then took swift action to suspend Ahbab FC with immediate effect from the Delhi Premier League pending a thorough investigation into the incident.

Chaubey then said that he had been in touch with the Joint Commissioner of Police of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Delhi, and has sought an urgent meeting with the latter.

The game's governing body in the country will go to the depths of the matter and weed out the culprits behind the incident, Chaubey assured fans.