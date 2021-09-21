Dennis Antwi and Gokulam Kerala FC part ways ahead of I-League 2021/22

I-League club Gokulam Kerala FC and Ghanaian striker Dennis Antwi have parted ways ahead of the upcoming edition of the I-League, the Kerala-based club confirmed on Tuesday (September 21).

"Thank you Dennis Antwi for all the wonderful moments! You are a true champion and we wish you all the best for your future," Gokulam Kerala posted on Twitter.

Gokulam Kerala FC @GokulamKeralaFC



#GKFC #Malabarians #ILeague #Thankyou Thank you Dennis Antwi for all the wonderful moments! You are a true champion and we wish you all the best for your future 🔥⚡🤝 Thank you Dennis Antwi for all the wonderful moments! You are a true champion and we wish you all the best for your future 🔥⚡🤝



#GKFC #Malabarians #ILeague #Thankyou https://t.co/9IY98QxVy0

Dennis Antwi joined the Malabarians ahead of the 2020/21 edition of the I-League and played a key role in guiding the club to silverware. He signed for the Kerala-based club after his contract wasn't renewed by Swedish club Trelleborgs FF, for whom he scored three goals in 20 appearances in 2019.

Dennis Antwi scored 11 goals for Gokulam Kerala last season

The 28-year-old striker made 15 appearances for Gokulam Kerala FC last season and found the net a total of 11 times. He also assisted in six goals during the previous edition of the I-League.

Dennis Antwi scored his first goal in the club's 2020/21 I-League season opener against Chennai City FC. The Ghanaian striker put one into the back of the net in the second minute to give his side a 1-0 lead in the game. However, the Lions scored a couple of goals and took home three full points.

Dennis scored one goal each against the Indian Arrows, RoundGlass Punjab FC, TRAU FC and Real Kashmir FC. All the goals came in a winning cause except for the goal he scored against the Snow Leopards, where he converted a penalty to level the scores 1-1.

Also Read

Moreover, the Ghanaian player scored three braces as well. The first came against RoundGlass Punjab FC, while the second and third were scored against Churchill Brothers SC and Mohammedan SC, respectively.

Dennis Antwi started all 15 matches for the Malabarians and was a real threat to the defenders as they couldn't stop him from netting goals. With Gokulam Kerala FC looking to defend their title, they will surely miss the services of Dennis and will want the other players to step up and make up for his absence.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee