Dharmaraj Ravanan eyes coaching stint after playing career to help budding footballers 

Dharmaraj Ravanan is one of India's domestic football giants. The centre-back, who has 17 years of playing experience, is now a part of FC Bengaluru United. The Tamil Nadu defender also has his plans neatly chalked out for the future.

Ravanan has a wealth of experience. The defender has played close to 140 I-League matches and has also plied his trade in the glitzy Indian Super League, playing for FC Pune City.

The defender is a two-time winner of the Durand Cup with top teams like Mahindra United and Churchill Brothers. He also won the I-League in 2013 and is a two-time Federation Cup winner and an IFA Shield winner.

The 34-year-old Ravanan, currently playing in the Durand Cup in Kolkata, shared his thoughts on his career, his plans after his playing days and on FC Bengaluru United in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

Ravanan wants to put his entire playing experience of close to two decades to use by helping budding youngsters, and aims to become a coach or get involved in club management. He explained:

“Yes, I want to be associated with football either through coaching or in the club management after my playing career is over. It has been 17 years since I started playing professional football and I don't know anything other than football in my life. I have also completed my ‘D’ license in coaching and soon I will do my ‘C’ license too. I learnt a lot from my coaches whom I played under, so I want to share, help and guide young players who want to take football as a profession.”

Easy call for Dharmaraj Ravanan to join FC Bengaluru United

With rich playing experience with clubs in the top-tier of Indian football and having won accolades, Ravanan joined FC Bengaluru United with a sole aim of helping the club do well in the I-League qualifiers and the Durand Cup. Explaining his decision to join FC Bengaluru United, Ravanan said:

“It was an easy decision to join FC Bengaluru United. Although, I have been playing in the I-league for four years, I have only been playing in reality for four months in a year while for eight months, I am not playing. So, when an offer came, I decided to join. I also knew Richard Hood much before this deal and I knew the support staff also. I spoke to them and they gave their ideas on what we need to achieve as a team.”

Welcoming former India U-23 star, Ravanan Dharmaraj to our side! 💥



A huge addition to our defensive wall, can't wait to see take the field! 🔴⚫#WelcomeRavanan #FCBU #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/QqERXkLsU7 — FC Bengaluru United (@bengaluruunited) September 2, 2021

Ravanan has his plans cut out clearly. He has a short-term contract and a short-term goal with the club. He said:

“I am on a three-month contract. Our goal is to qualify for the league. If we qualify, I will continue with the club.”

Playing is what Ravanan enjoys and the veteran defender wants to give his best on the field for the club. He said:

“It is an opportunity to play more matches as a player. I don’t want to sit at home and I am 34 and only have a few more years to go. I want to make the most of it. I am enjoying it, I am learning every day and am very happy and comfortable playing for the club.”

