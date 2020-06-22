Had no money to buy boots, had to attend trials barefoot: IM Vijayan

IM Vijayan narrates the story of his humble beginnings, and his journey to being Indian captain.

He revealed that once he didn't have enough money to buy boots, and had to attend a trials session barefooted.

IM Vijayan

IM Vijayan. The name itself is a huge draw, a kind of institution in itself. One that evokes joy and memories of mesmerising skills and jaw-dropping goals! Even today, videos of his footballing prowess in local events in his home state of Kerala do the rounds, reminding viewers, especially the young ones, of what exactly they missed when IM Vijayan, nicknamed Black Panther for his goal-scoring feats, was in his prime.

However, it wasn't a smooth ride for the Thrissur native, and he had to go through a lot of hardships and sacrifices to attain the status that he enjoys today.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, the former India football captain revealed that he once played in trials barefooted because he didn't have enough money to buy football boots.

Discussing his humble beginnings, IM Vijayan said, "I lived in a very small house in my childhood years. Initially, both my mother and father worked in a hotel, before the latter passed away when I still quite young. My mother took on the responsibility of raising me, and she went from home to home, and different shops, selling items to earn a meagre Rs 50 a day to feed us.

"I love football since I can remember, and used to play in Chottapur, and was spotted there and taken to a three-year camp. I didn't even have money to buy football boots, so I ended up playing barefoot at the trials. There were about 300-400 young kids, and they selected 13 players. I was lucky to be one of those who got the nod that day," reminisced IM Vijayan.

Choosing football over academics landed me a job later on: IM Vijayan

Remembering his school days, the 51-year old said, "When I was supposed to be studying in school, I played the sub-junior district level, sub-junior state level and then senior state level tournaments, which benefitted me later. I got a job in Kerala Police when I was 18 years old, and then I played for the Kerala Police team.

"Once, I walked five kilometres to school, and when the teacher got to know about this, she took me to a hotel and I got to eat there."

Narrating his fairytale journey that started with selling soda bottles in football stadiums and saw him captain the national team, IM Vijayan said, "My friends and I didn't have enough money to buy tickets and watch matches of the Charcoal Trophy, which had the likes of PK Banerjee playing. So, we decided to sell soda bottles and snacks, and earned Rs. 20 each, while also getting to watch the match for free!"

Now, his journey sees his name being put forward for the prestigious Padma Shri award by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), something that has left him buzzing. "I would like thank the AIFF for putting my name forward for the Padma Shri Award. It feels great because awards like the Padma Shri and Arjuna are the dream of every sportsperson, so if I get it, it would be an amazing feeling," IM Vijayan noted.

Padma Shri or no, the ultimate adulation from fans around the country, and the watertight tag of Greatest Indian Footballer Ever are sure to make IM Vijayan fuzzy inside as he goes to bed every night!