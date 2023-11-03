Diego Mauricio's first-half strike seals victory for Odisha FC against NorthEast United FC | ISL 2023-24

Odisha FC pulled off a narrow 1-0 victory against NorthEast United FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Diego Mauricio capitalized on a mistake by NorthEast United in the first half to secure all three points for his side.

The hosts entered the game on the back of a remarkable victory as they managed to overturn a two-goal deficit against Bengaluru FC to win the contest by a 3-2 margin. Despite the congested schedule, Sergio Lobera made just a solitary change, bringing in Mauricio in place of Roy Krishna.

Similarly, NorthEast United FC also secured three points last time out through two stoppage-time goals against Jamshedpur FC. After a lackluster performance, they received a much-needed boost as their talisman Nestor Albiach returned to the starting lineup.

As anticipated, Odisha FC started the game brightly, with Ahmed Jahouh dictating proceedings from the middle of the park. Their first shot on target materialized in the 25th minute when Mauricio’s attempt from an unlikely angle was saved by Mirshad Michu in goal.

The Highlanders frustrated their opponents, but a lapse in concentration with 10 minutes left in the first half proved costly. Michu’s nonchalant pass was intercepted by Maurcio, and last season’s ISL Golden Boot winner made no mistake in slotting the ball into the net to give Odisha the lead.

Odisha FC had a few more opportunities, yet as the first half concluded, the score stood at 1-0, with the hosts firmly dictating the course of the game.

Odisha FC hold on to victory despite NorthEast United FC’s late pressure

NorthEast United came out of the break with a different mindset and showed intent to press Odisha FC higher up the pitch. They piled on the pressure and crafted their first opportunity around the hour mark, requiring Amrinder Singh to step up and make a couple of crucial saves.

The halftime substitute, Romain Philippoteaux, was the first player to test Amrinder with a close-range attempt, prompting the goalkeeper to dive to his right and parry the ball away from goal.

Following that, a deflected shot by Parthib Gogoi further challenged the goalkeeper, who once again rose to the occasion by turning the ball aside for a corner.

The Juggernauts, on the other hand, faced a nervous ending to the game, as they struggled to create anything of significance in the second half.

However, they defended resolutely to secure all three points and their third consecutive win, which propelled them to fourth in the table (10 points). NorthEast United, meanwhile, remain sixth in the standings with eight points to their name