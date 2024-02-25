Dimitrios Diamantakos inspired Kerala Blasters FC stage stunning second-half comeback to snatch victory from FC Goa | ISL 2023-24 

Kerala Blasters FC ended their five-game losing streak with a remarkable 4-2 comeback victory over FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The highly anticipated clash on Sunday witnessed FC Goa scoring twice through Rowllin Borges and Mohammad Yasir, giving them a comfortable two-goal cushion going into halftime.

However, backed by the support of the Manjappada, the Blasters turned the tide in the second period by netting four goals. Goals from Daisuke Sakai, Fedor Cernych, and a brace from Dimitrios Diamantakos secured a memorable victory for Kerala.

Injuries have been a persistent issue for the Blasters, as evidenced by their recent game against Chennaiyin FC, where Sachin Suresh and Marko Leskovic sustained separate injuries. Consequently, Ivan Vukomanvic made five changes to the lineup, with Diamatakos returning, providing a much-needed boost given the circumstances.

Determined to make a statement and reassert themselves in the title race, FC Goa started the game on the front foot, with Yasir and Udanta Singh looking lively on the flanks. They were immediately rewarded with a goal inside the opening ten minutes.

Borja Herrera’s inswinging corner found Rowllin Borges, who was left unmarked near the edge of the box. He then unleashed a powerful half-volley that beat Karanjit Singh and nestled into the bottom corner of the net.

Goa quickly doubled their lead, exploiting Kerala’s defense once again on the breakaway. After pouncing on a loose ball, Noah Sadaoui effortlessly beat Hormipam before setting up Yasir at the far post for a simple tap-in, much to the dismay of the Manjappada.

Following the goals, the Blasters began to assert themselves in the game, showing glimpses of the promise they had shown earlier in the season. Diamantakos had their most promising opportunity of the half when Sandeep Singh’s delivery nearly found him, but Odei Onaindia’s last-ditch tackle prevented a certain goal.

Kerala Blasters FC mount remarkable comeback in the second half to secure all three points

The Blasters emerged from the break with renewed energy, with Diamantakos and Sakai taking charge of the proceedings. Their efforts yielded results within five minutes of the half, as Sakai’s curling free-kick from the edge of the box ricocheted off the post and crept into the back of the net.

Kerala started to build momentum, but their clear-cut chances were limited as the Gaurs remained resolute at the back, thwarting every attack. With the hosts pushing men forward, FC Goa consistently exploited the space on the counterattack, creating a couple of half-chances that Sandeep Singh cleared away out of danger.

However, just as the Blasters’ supporters started to lose hope, they were handed a lifeline when Carl McHugh handled the ball inside the penalty box. The referee immediately awarded a penalty, and Diamantakos confidently stepped up to convert it, leveling the proceedings.

With momentum firmly in their favor, the Blasters capitalized on Goa’s mistake to complete the turnaround with just six minutes of regulation time remaining. Substitute Aimen delivered a cross that goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh failed to hold onto, and Diamantakos was there in the right place at the right time to score and send the Manjappada into a frenzy.

'When it rains it pours', and that was indeed the case for Goa as the Blasters scored their fourth in the 90th minute to put the game bed. Diamantakos played a pivotal role once again, assisting Fedor Cernych, who managed to find the back of the net from a tight angle and registered his first goal in a yellow.

The victory propelled Kerala Blasters above FC Goa to fourth in the table, with 29 points to their name. However, the Gaurs, who have suffered three consecutive losses, have a game in hand over their rivals.