Defying every possible odds at the age of 38, Sunil Chhetri once again concluded the 2023 SAFF Championship as India's top scorer in the tournament. The skipper pumped in five goals in the same number of matches, including a clinical hat trick against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The Blue Tigers' dependence on the veteran forward is unparalleled and unraveled and his latest performances have been further testament to the same.

However, Chhetri's age has given rise to a lot of conversations surrounding how long the Bengaluru FC man can serve the national team.

However, India head Igor Stimac, in an interview with RevSportz, stressed that every conversation around the talismanic striker's retirement should be put to rest for the moment given his output day in and day out.

"Sunil Chhetri is playing the best football of his life and is at his fittest. So do you want someone to retire when he is at his best and playing his best? Why is all this talk happening?" the Croatian gaffer questioned.

Quizzed about the general dialogue in the fraternity about Chhetri's decision to hang his boots, Stimac was quick to respond, that although the marksman has had some issues at the club level over the past few seasons, Sunil is still India's finest.

"Yes, in the last two years, Sunil could have had some issues at club level. But he is over all that, and is playing some of the best football he has ever played. Look at his fitness and passion and commitment. I am very clear. He is the best we have. And best for a reason. So it is foolish for me to not use our best. There can be no debate on this whatsoever, and I hope it is put to bed once and for all," Stimac said.

"This victory has finally brought us all together" - Igor Stimac on the recent success with the Indian national team

A hat-trick of international titles, coupled with some fluid free-flowing football, captured everyone's imagination right away, making Indian football suddenly a much more scintillating spectacle.

All of these unfolded in a couple of months, under the tutelage of head coach Igor Stimac, yet, he doesn't quite completely satisfied.

During the interview, the Croatian tactician explains why, saying:

"When I took the job four years ago, there was a dream. It was just a dream, for there was no hope. No one believed things could change. We did not have much hope about the future. While a lot of people have helped on the way, and I must thank all of them, we are finally seeing a ray of hope.

"This victory has finally brought us all together on the same page. People are seeing what is possible and what can be done. That our football can indeed do well is finally being recognized. But that’s what it is. A ray of hope. Unless we build on this opportunity and take the story forward, it could soon be a thing of the past and another opportunity lost. So the time is now," he added.

Unsurprisingly, Stimac is word-perfect in his views as, despite all the positivity surrounding Indian football recently, even a blip in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup campaign would bring all that has been built crumbling down.

Hence, the need of the hour is for the Blue Tigers to pounce on this opportunity.

