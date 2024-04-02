Dream Sports Championship to be held across 6 cities with top AIFF accredited clubs participating

On Monday, April 1, Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), which serves as the philanthropic extension of Dream Sports, launched a national football tournament scheduled for April and May 2024.

The competition will span six Indian pivotal football hubs, emerging as the nation’s second U17 football competition, serving as an ideal platform to discover the budding talents capable of representing the nation on the global stage.

The campaign will feature teams from major AIFF-accredited clubs and academies, providing budding football players with a perfect platform to showcase their skills at the highest level.

Commenting about the launch, COO & Co-founder of Dream Sports, Bhavit Sheth stated that by building this program, the budding talent will be identified in early stages via Dream Sports Championship, with the help of AIFF.

“We believe that the path to creating world-class champions is by building long term and sustainable programs. In addition to our already existing grassroot training and mentorship programs, we have now added high-quality competition and avenues for early talent identification via Dream Sports Championship.

"This platform will help scouts tap into India’s vast potential at an early stage and groom potential talent. We are thankful to AIFF for its support and look forward to DSC becoming a springboard for identification of future national champions,” Bhavit stated.

How exactly does the tournament work?

Furthermore, the Dream Sports Foundation intends to broaden the horizons of the Dream Sports Championships in the forthcoming years, with a vision to encompass a diverse array of sports.

In the upcoming 2024 football edition, participating teams will embark on their journey in the Regional Round Phase. Spanning across six cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Shillong, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Goa — the Regional Round Phase is scheduled from April 1 to April 18.

Following this phase, the top eight teams will progress to the national final scheduled for May 2024 in Mumbai. Significantly, the national rounds will be live-streamed on FanCode, ensuring extensive access and engagement.

Commencing on April 1, the Kolkata and Mumbai legs will run until April 7 and 8 respectively. Subsequently, the remaining four legs of the tournament will unfold in Shillong, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa.