Durand Cup 2021: FC Bengaluru United pip Mohammedan to top spot in Group A

FC Bengaluru United emerged winners of Group A of Durand Cup 2021 with a commanding 2-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting on Tuesday. The other game in Group A, which was scheduled between the Indian Air Force and CRPF, was canceled due to heavy rain.

The conditions at the Kalyani stadium were not ideal but FC Bengaluru United made the most of them. A header from defender Thokchom James Singh and a late penalty by Luka Majcen gave them all three points.

FC Bengaluru United made just one change in the entire match

As both sides had already secured their place in the Durand Cup quarter-finals, there were changes made in the two line-ups. Mohammedan made as many as six changes, replacing most of their backline while FC Bengaluru United made just one.

The weather conditions and water-logging on the pitch made it difficult for both sides to get into a rhythm. A goal-less first-half was a testament to that.

The deadlock was broken just after the hour mark, and it was from a set-piece. James Singh towered above his marker to head it in and hand FC Bengaluru United the lead.

A draw would have sufficed for Mohammedan to top the group as they went in search of an equalizer. However, it was FC Bengaluru United who sealed the game in injury time.

Substitute Nihal Colaco was brought down and the resulting penalty kick was converted by Majcen. The victory ensured top spot in Group A for FC Bengaluru United.

With the fixture between the Indian Air Force and CRPF called off due to unplayable conditions, the two teams were awarded a point each to end their Durand Cup 2021 campaign.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee