Durand Cup 2021: FC Bengaluru United enter quarterfinals after IAF thriller

FC Bengaluru United entered the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup 2021 with a thrilling 4-2 win over the Indian Air Force. Uruguayan Pedro Manzi stole the show with 2 goals and 2 assists in this Group A clash at the Kalyani stadium on Thursday.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) started well and had better chances in the opening 20 minutes. Forward Vivek Kumar almost punished FC Bengaluru United in the opening minute after pouncing on a loose ball but the keeper smothered it. IAF winger Saurabh Sadhukhan then outmuscled left-back Asraf Ali but his cross was collected by goalkeeper Kunzang Bhutia.

FC Bengaluru United’s first chance came on the counter-attack in the 19th minute when Slovenian forward Luka Majcen drove forward. He released winger Ronaldo Oliveira from the left and his cross fell to Sanju Pradhan who fired wide.

Two minutes later, they were awarded a penalty after a handball by defender Davinder who tried to get the ball off Manzi. The Uruguayan sent the keeper the wrong way to open the scoring. That goal gave FC Bengaluru United the injection of confidence they needed as they started dominating the game.

Just before the half-hour mark, Manzi dropped deep to collect the ball and chipped it through for winger Yumnam Gopi Singh. Gopi touched it past the onrushing keeper to double his side’s lead.

Manzi was unplayable in this 15-minute spell as he created chances for his team-mates time and again. But a combination of poor decision-making and profligate finishing let them down.

IAF took advantage of this and pulled a goal back in the 42nd minute. Midfielder Prabhjot Singh drove down the right and his cross found forward Vivek Kumar in acres of space. The IAF striker rounded the goalkeeper and finished coolly to bring his side right back into the match.

Spurred on by Vivek’s goal, IAF started the second half on a strong note. They got their reward in the 52nd minute when Shahbaz’s corner was glanced in by Vivek to level the scores.

FC Bengaluru United looked shattered as IAF started to search for a winner. Prabhjot had a couple of shots off target and Vivek also missed a chance to complete his hat-trick.

Then, out of nowhere, the combination of Manzi and Gopi turned the tide with almost a carbon copy of FC Bengaluru United’s second goal. A chipped through ball over the top was received by Gopi who beat the offside trap and finished with aplomb.

The Bengaluru-based side slowed the game down after that to seal the game on counter-attacks. That came to fruition in the first minute of added time as Manzi got his second of the game.

Ronaldo led the counter and found himself in a scoring position. However, he was unselfish and squared it to Manzi who tucked it into an open net.

With this win, FC Bengaluru United became the first team to confirm a knockout stage berth. IAF will play for pride in their last Group A game against fellow armed forces side CRPF.

