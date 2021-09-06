Durand Cup 2021: Indian Air Force to face upbeat Mohammedan SC in opener

Indian Air Force Football Club and Mohammedan Sporting Club will kick off the 130th edition of the Durand Cup on Sunday. The Group A clash will be played at the Vivekananda Yubabharati Kirti Stadium in Kolkata.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be the chief guest of the opening ceremony which will precede the match.

The opening match is slated to start at 4.15 pm and will be streamed live on the AddaTimes app and website.

Mohammedan SC – The first civilian club to win Durand Cup

The Grand Old Club was the first civilian club to win the Durand Cup in 1940 and are the sole flagbearers of Kolkata football in this year’s competition. Naturally, Mohammedan SC will have incredible backing from a tremendously passionate fan base in the city. The expectations will be sky high.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov, though, is no stranger to pressure. He has managed the Russian U21 and men’s senior team (as assistant coach).

“There is pressure in every game and every tournament. The fans and the club's management expect victories from us. We talk a lot about this with the players and they are ready for it,” Chernyshov said.

Although the Indian domestic season is a long and taxing one, for Chernyshov the oldest tournament in Asia is the first priority.

“We trained well during the preparatory period and played a lot. We have gathered a lot of good players who create a strong team. We do not think about the whole season, we always think about the game that awaits us,” he added.

IAF will be tough challenge in Durand Cup opener

Mohammedan SC will face a tough opening challenge from the Indian Air Force (IAF). IAF head coach Priya Darshan said the Durand Cup will be a good opportunity for his players to show their class against top-flight clubs.

“We are very excited about the Durand Cup. We love the tournament. It is so very special to the armed forces. Preparations are going well. It’s a dream come true for us to be a part of this historic tournament. Our players will be getting a very good platform to showcase themselves against top ISL and I-League sides, they are all very excited,” he said.

Weighing in on their heavyweight opponents for Sunday, Darshan added:

“Mohammedan are one of the oldest clubs in India. Their name itself carries so much weight and history. They have also done very well recently, so we know that we are up against formidable opposition.”

He highlighted the advantage IAF have over other teams is terms of physical fitness. It will give them an edge against top Indian Super League and I-League teams in the Durand Cup.

Edited by Prasad Mathew