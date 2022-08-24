Durand Cup 2022: A disciplined Army Red FT hold NEROCA FC to a goal-less draw

Group C leaders NEROCA FC squared off against the Army Red FT at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Wednesday (August 24).

The I-League outfit recorded a 3-1 win against rivals TRAU FC in their 2022 Durand Cup opener. Meanwhile, the Army Red FT held ISL outfit Chennaiyin FC to a 2-2 draw in their opening fixture.

The encounter kicked off with Khogen Singh's side keeping possession of the ball, with an eye for space amidst a compact Army Red FT sitting deep. John Chidi tried to cut inside from the right flank, but the Nigerian was fouled. While the Orange Brigade tried to make the most of the resulting set-piece, Mileswamy Ramachandran's men defended in numbers and cleared the danger.

The Army Red FT, who secured a point in their last encounter, did not attempt to move forward hastily.

NEROCA FC's Tangva Ragui and Tondomba Singh Naorem caught the eye with their performances as the two midfielders linked up well and moved the ball centrally.

Ragui made his presence felt in the opposition's half as the midfielder pressed the players into traps, delaying their attacks. While in possession, the 18-year old midfielder dropped into pockets, helping him team move the ball from one side to another.

Over the course of the first half, the Army Red FT had the better set of chances on goal. But the lack of finishing inside the box resulted in the tie remaining goal-less. Khogen Singh's side opted, while in possession, to switch flanks in order to open up the opposition defense.

Left-back Lallenmang Sitlhou remained higher up the pitch to orchestrate his side's chances in the final third. The Orange Brigade had a chance towards the end of the half when Lunminlen Haokip went one-on-one with the keeper but his attempt was blocked.

Missed chances haunt NEROCA FC as they secure a point against Army Red FT

The second half kicked off with intensity as NEROCA FC looked hungrier to open their account in the game. The side pressed high and the pressure paid off when the Army Red FT's defense found themselves in a chaotic situation. Chidi was the closest player to the ball. However, Bhabindra Thakuri rushed off his line and blocked the first attempt from the Nigerian while Chidi's second try was wide off the mark.

NEROCA FC's Tondomba Singh effectively controlled the tempo of the match. Haokip managed to produce another chance in the match when the forward dribbled inside from the left flank. But the crowd of Army Red FT defenders made it difficult for the forward to take a clear shot on goal.

Moments later, Haokip had another opportunity to give Khogen Singh's side an edge in the encounter. Thomyo Shimray dribbled in from the right flank and got past a few opposition defenders before setting it up for Haokip.

Unfortunately for the Orange Brigade, the forward blasted it wide off target, unable to impact the scoreline. As the match neared its conclusion, Ramachandran's side had one last opening to take the game away from the local side. Pardeep Kumar attempted a long-ranger from outside the box but Anganba Meitei made sure the scoreline remained as it was.

The match ended goalless, although Khogen Singh's side had the better set of chances.

