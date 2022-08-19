ATK Mohun Bagan announce a 27-member squad for the 2022 Durand Cup

ATK Mohun Bagan have announced a 27-member squad on Friday, ahead of their 2022 Durand Cup opener against Rajasthan United FC.

The two sides will face off at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday. Head coach Juan Ferrando has managed to make significant additions to his side to ensure a better start for the Green and Maroon Brigade.

The club have added former Chennaiyin FC Vishal Kaith custodian alongside former Churchill Brothers FC goalkeeper Debnath Mondal to their cavalry of goalkeepers.

The inclusion of Florentin Pogba, Brendan Hamil and Asish Rai will bolster the backline for the Mariners alongside stars like Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri and Subhasish Bose.

Former SC East Bengal attacker Lalrinliana Hnamte will be joined by Pronay Halder and Ricky Shabong, who spent last season on loan away at Jamshedpur FC and Rajasthan United FC respectively.

The addition of Ashique Kuruniyan along with Dimitrios Petratos, who is expected to join the side in September, will add more firepower to the attacking department. Fardin Ali Molla, who featured in Bengal's runner-up finish at the Santosh Trophy, has also been named in the squad for the Durand Cup.

The Mariners will be looking to start their 2022-23 campaign on a high and bring home the Durand Cup as their first silverware of the season.

ATK Mohun Bagan squad for Durand Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Debnath Mondal.

Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Brendan Hamil, Florentin Pogba, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai.

Midfielders: Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Ningombam Engson Singh, Pronay Halder, Ricky John Shabong, Lenny Rodrigues, Abhishek Suryavanshi.

Forwards: Dimitrios Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Kiyan Nassiri, Fardin Ali Molla.

Edited by Diptanil Roy