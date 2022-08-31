Durand Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan keep quarter-final hopes alive with victory against Indian Navy

In their last group stage match of the Durand Cup 2022, ATK Mohun Bagan scripted a clinical 2-0 victory against Indian Navy at the Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata on Wednesday (August 31). First-half goals from Lenny Rodrigues and Kiyan Nassiri kept the Mariners' hopes of making the quarter-finals alive.

After suffering a defeat against Rajasthan United FC in the opening game and then drawing against Mumbai City FC, the Green and Maroon Brigade picked up their first win of the campaign in the Kolkata Derby on Sunday (August 28). ATKMB bagged a narrow 1-0 victory against East Bengal FC at VYBK Stadium.

After a loss against Mumbai City FC and a draw with East Bengal, Indian Navy needed a victory to keep their hopes of staying in the tournament alive.

Given the gulf in quality between the two sides, Juan Ferrando opted to field an all-Indian starting lineup against Indian Navy. The Mariners started out on the front foot and dominated the proceedings right from the get-go.

In the 18th minute, ATK Mohun Bagan opened the scoring through Lenny Rodrigues, who completed a calm, neat finish past the keeper. However, it was Fardin Ali Molla who created the chance and provided the delicious lay-off for Lenny.

The Mariners continued to push forward in search of another goal. Yet again, Fardin turned provider as he threaded an inch-perfect ball to Kiyan Nassiri, who shaped his body perfectly to beat the keeper at the near post.

Minutes later, thanks to an error from the Mariners' defense, Indian Navy had a golden opportunity to pull a goal back through Sreyas VG. However, his effort sailed high and Ferrando's men went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.

ATK Mohun Bagan continue to dominate proceedings in the second half

ATK Mohun Bagan continued their domination as the second half started while Indian Navy looked out of their depth. Fardin Ali Molla was having a field day as he set up Ricky Shabong in the 50th minute. However, the latter could only rattle the woodwork with his effort.

Two minutes later, the Mariners came close to scoring yet again when Fardin hit the crossbar with an effort from outside the box. In the 65th minute, Indian Navy had a rare opportunity to score through Bibake Thapa. However, the forward's shot was saved brilliantly by Arsh Anwer.

The referee blew the final whistle, with ATK Mohun Bagan's hopes of making it to the knockouts alive. Their entry into the quarter-finals will depend on the result of Rajasthan United FC's clash against Indian Navy next week.

A win for Rajasthan would bring the Green and Maroon Brigade's Durand Cup campaign to a close.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar