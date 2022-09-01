Durand Cup 2022: Chennaiyin FC keep knockout hopes alive with a dominant victory against TRAU FC

Keeping their hopes in the Durand Cup 2022 alive, Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC registered a 4-1 victory against TRAU FC at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Thursday. Petar Sliskovic bagged a brace to lead Marina Machans to their first victory of the tournament.

Coming into the clash, TRAU FC are third in the standings with three points from as many games. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are bottom-placed with one point but have a game in hand on all the teams above them. The tie was touted to be a battle for survival.

Right from the get-go, the Tamil Nadu-based club started on the front foot and the Croatian forward scored one of the fastest goals of the tournament within the first 16 seconds. The Manipuri club were caught off guard by a long ball and Sliskovic didn't need a second invitation.

However, in the 10th minute, it seemed like TRAU FC had pulled a goal back against Thomas Brdaric's men with a quickly taken freekick. But the referee raised the flag for offside. Ten minutes later, TRAU FC custodian Jedidi Haokip brought down Sliskovic inside the box and Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari converted the resulting penalty.

With already two goals down, TRAU FC went a man down in the 37th minute when Salam Johnson Singh was shown a red card for indecent behavior. But the I-League side didn't let the numbers disadvantage hinder their hunger to restore parity.

The referee blew for a handball inside the box for Sajid Dahlot. Komron Tursunov converted the game’s second penalty to reduce the deficit at the stroke of half-time.

Petar Sliskovic bagged a brace in the second half for Chennaiyin FC

After the break, the Marina Machans were unmoved by the onslaught from TRAU FC and struck almost immediately to seal the tie. In the 48th minute, Rahim Ali was set up by Sliskovic and the former tested the keeper with a thunderous task. A minute later, Vafa Hakhamaneshi missed a clear opportunity when he misdirected his header.

But the Iranian made amends for the earlier miss with his goal in the 51st minute. Anirudh Thapa whipped a juicy corner and Vafa rose the highest to nudge it home. Chennaiyin FC were still not done. Edwin Vanspaul rattled the crossbar three minutes later.

Finally, in the 55th minute, Sliskovic got his second of the night when he steered him an inch-perfect cross from Narayan Das down the left flank.

Hyderabad FC are already through in Group C but the win keeps Chennaiyin FC's hopes of making it through to the knockouts.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit