Durand Cup 2022: Clinical Hyderabad FC cruise past TRAU FC

In their opening game of the Durand Cup 2022, Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC scripted a clinical 2-0 victory over TRAU FC at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Monday (August 22).

Two top-notch strikes from Halicharan Narzary and new signing Borja Herrera were enough to seal three points for the Nizams.

TRAU FC came into the game after suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of NEROCA FC in the Imphal derby. On the other hand, this was Hyderabad FC's match in the 2022 edition of the tournament and Manolo Marquez set up his team to gun for glory.

While HFC were still finding their feet In the opening exchanges, TRAU FC made a strong start, with Arjun Singh unleashing the first attempt of the game in the third minute. However, as the game progressed, Marquez's men started to dominate the proceedings.

Mohammad Yasir and Narzary complimented each other well on either flank as the Nizams started to carve open the opposition defense.

In the 26th minute, Yasir got himself into a great position and unleashed a left-footed shot but his effort went straight at the keeper. A minute later, Narzary broke the deadlock with a curling effort from outside the box that nestled into the top corner.

Although TRAU FC showed some desire to get back into the game, Hyderabad FC cruised through the first half with a slender lead.

Hyderabad FC create chance after chance in second half

After the break, Hyderabad FC picked up where they had left off. They continued to dominate possession and were rewarded in the 52nd minute for their persistence.

Yasir laid off a lofted ball for Borja Herrera from the right flank and the Spaniard unleashed a vicious half-volley to beat the diving goalkeeper from distance.

Borja continued to be a menace for the TRAU defense and minutes later, his free kick neatly set up Javi Siverio, who went on to have his header saved. In the 66th minute, HFC's talismanic striker Bartholomew Ogbeche entered the pitch to thunderous applause.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial FULL-TIME here in Imphal and we kick off our Durand Cup campaign with a strong win...



Narzary and ️



The Nizams continued to chip away at the Manipur-based club's defense and Hitesh Sharma's effort hit the post from inside the box in the 80th minute. Although Ogbeche was at the end of the rebound, he failed to guide the ball home. Eight minutes later, Joao Victor rattled the crossbar with a long-range effort.

Although HFC had to settle for just two goals, their persistence and ability to carve open the opposition's defense will have pleased Manolo Marquez. Meanwhile, for TRAU FC, the aim will be to pick up their first points of the tournament in the next game.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar