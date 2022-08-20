Durand Cup 2022: Determined Army Red FT snatch last-minute equalizer to earn a point against star-studded Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC started their 2022 Durand Cup campaign against the Army Red FT at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Saturday (August 20). The Marina Machans needed to start their campaign with a win after NEROCA FC managed to beat TRAU FC in the previous game.

The game started with both teams looking to establish control while also keeping their opponents at bay. Thomas Brdaric's side looked like they needed more time to gel as a team as the players struggled to string together passes. The game was evenly contested in the opening phase of the first half.

The two teams attempted to progress the ball through wide corridors and flood the opposition box with crosses for the forwards. The first half ended with the score level at 0-0.

Chennaiyin FC's lead canceled out by Army Red FT equalizer

The second half started with more intensity. From a corner, Lethaolen Khongsai found some space in the Chennaiyin FC defense and headed the opening goal past goalkeeper Debjit Majumder, who should have done better.

Army Red FT taking the lead shocked the Marina Machans. The Chennaiyin head coach voiced his frustrations from the sidelines, urging his players to be more aggressive.

Brdaric's men piled on the pressure, looking to make an impact on the game. Forward Petar Sliskovic was quiet throughout the majority of the encounter. However, as the second half progressed, the Bosnian-born striker looked more lively, making multiple runs into the Army Red FT box

Towards the end of normal regulation time, Chennaiyin FC were awarded a corner. Skipper Anirudh Thapa stepped up to take it while his taller teammates took their places inside the box.

The corner was met by Julius Ducker, who managed to rise above the opposition defenders and score the equalizer. The goal sparked the Chennaiyin FC players into life as they pushed for a second goal.

Thapa got another chance to stand over a corner, which was eventually cleared by the Army Red FT defense. However, the clearance fell to Edwin Vanspaul, whose thunderous strike helped Brdaric's side take the lead for the first time in the contest.

However, the Chennai side's joy was short-lived. From the restart, the Army Red FT pushed high up the pitch and managed to break into the final third. Star forward Liton Shil was in the right place to help the ball over the line, securing a point for his side.

The match eventually ended 2-2 with both sides sharing points in their 2022 Durand Cup opener.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar