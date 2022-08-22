Durand Cup 2022: Emami East Bengal FC settle for a point against the Indian Navy FT

After succumbing to a defeat against Mumbai City FC, the Indian Navy FT were up against Emami East Bengal FC in their second fixture of the 2022 Durand Cup on Monday, August 22. The two sides squared off at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. This was the first match for East Bengal, who started the game without a foreigner in their playing XI.

The two sides started the game slowly, looking to steadily build as the game progresses. Emami East Bengal FC looked more promising with the ball at their feet.

The Red and Gold Brigade, with Aniket Jadhav and Naorem Mahesh Singh on either flank, attempted to pounce on the break occasionally. But the link-up between the players clearly displayed that Stephen Constantine's men needed more game time to gel better as a team.

Suhair Vadakkepeedika and Mobashir Rahman led the attack centrally. The duo managed to stall the Indian Navy FT from progressing with their build-up plans.

Abhilash Nair's side were slow at progressing their play forward and supplied fewer options to Britto PM and Pintu Mahata. This allowed Constantine's side the freedom to keep their defensive line high and the midfielders shorter distances to press. However, Nair's men kept their defense tight. Emami East Bengal FC's suffered an injury scare with Naorem Mahesh Singh taken off midway through the first half. Tuhin Das was added to the mix.

The Indian Navy FT steadily grew into the game and the players combined with the help of short passes to carve out open space in the central channel. However, the first half ended with the two sides unable to impact the scoreline.

Emami East Bengal FC failed to take their chances against Indian Navy FT

The second half witnessed Emami East Bengal FC making a few changes in an attempt to try to get on the scoresheet. Former Jamshedpur FC midfielder Alexandre Lima was introduced in place of Mobashir Rahman. The Brazilian, who was once a dependable character for Owen Coyle, instantly started to show why he was brought to the club. He used his experience to lure Indian Navy players into pressing traps and disable their build-up play.

The Red and Gold Brigade looked livelier in the second period. Aniket Jadhav was taken off and replaced by Mohamad Rakip. Former Hyderabad FC midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti was also introduced into the game. He replaced Amarjit Singh Kiyam, who had a decent outing.

As the second half progressed, Constantine's men took control of the game and produced chance after chance. Sumeet Passi had one of the most glorious opportunities in the game to give his side the lead. But his shot hit the post.

Alex Lima too had an opening but the midfielder scuffed his shot wide. Lima went onto create a few more chances for his teammates, but his teammates failed to capitalize on them. The final moments of the game saw both teams play long to try and sneak away with a last-minute winner but the match ended goal-less.

