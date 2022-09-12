Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC brush aside Rajasthan United FC in quarter-final clash

Unhindered, even with the clouds opening up in Kolkata, Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC (HFC) played with panache to oust an inspired Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) from the Durand Cup 2022 on Monday, September 12.

In the fourth and final quarter-final at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, the Nizams sailed to a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche, Akash Mishra, and Javier Siverio.

Manolo Marquez's men came into the fixture on the back of a loss against the Army Red in their final group stage game. However, HFC had already secured their knockout berth with three consecutive wins. Meanwhile, RUFC clawed their way out of the virtual 'Group of Death' ahead of Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal to make it to the quarter-finals.

The wet pitch conditions couldn't dampen the fluidity of Hyderabad FC's attack right from the get go. RUFC hadn't even settled in before Ogbeche thumped home the opener in the sixth minute. The Nigerian was the quickest to react inside the opposition box when Borja Herrera drilled in a peach of a cross from the left.

Pushpender Kundu's side were left a bit puzzled and shocked after conceding early. Rajasthan, however, ensured that they had a positive reaction to the situation. While Hyderabad FC sat back after bagging the lead, the I-League side mounted attack after attack to restore parity.

In the 29th minute, RUFC had some luck going their way as Mishra misjudged the flight of the ball and handled it inside his own box. The referee awarded a penalty to Rajasthan and Uruguayan Martin Chavez tucked home the resultant spot kick after a theatrical run-up.

The Group C toppers were seemingly losing control of the game when Manolo forced his side to up the ante from the sidelines, with Akash Mishra completing a miracle redemption arc. On the stroke of half time, the full-back drilled in an inch-perfect grounded shot from outside the box and like a tracer bullet, the ball rolled into the bottom left corner, evading Vishal Joon's outstretched hands.

Halicharan Narzary makes his impact felt for Hyderabad FC instantly after coming on in the second half

Coming out after the break, Manolo shuffled his pack to keep the intensity alive by bringing on Joao Victor for Borja. Meanwhile, Rajasthan subbed Gyamar Nikum in place of William. However, it was not until the 69th minute that the scoreline was altered.

Moments after being subbed on, Halicharan Narzary delivered a perfect cross from the left flank for Siverio, who was unmarked in the box. The Spaniard unflinchingly tapped it home with a first-time finish.

Now with a two-goal cushion, Hyderabad looked a lot more comfortable, but Rajasthan didn't let their morale go down. The I-League side kept pushing for a goal. Chavez came closest to scoring in added time when his freekick curled and dipped just enough to rattle the crossbar.

However, with his final whistle of the night, the referee brought an end to Rajasthan United FC's inspiring sojourn in the Durand Cup while the Nizams now march on to the semi-finals.

Edited by Samya Majumdar