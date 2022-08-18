Durand Cup 2022: Neroca FC bag home the 3 points and bragging rights in the Imphal derby against TRAU FC 

In their opening match of the Durand Cup 2022 campaign, Neroca FC registered a clinical 3-1 victory against their local rivals TRAU FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Thursday. Khogen Singh's men rose to the occasion and bested TRAU FC in every department.

To witness the spectacle of the first Imphal Derby in the Durand Cup, thousands of fans flocked to the stadium as the match unraveled amid an electric atmosphere. Both teams fielded their senior squad and were hoping to find an initial edge.

However, the opening exchanges were seemingly a cagey affair with both Neroca FC and TRAU FC pressing in the middle of the park to attain control of the game.

As the minutes started to roll by, both teams grew adventurous as an early opportunity fell in the path of TRAU FC's Komron Tursunov. After a poor touch from a Neroca defender, the Tajik forward tried to pounce on the loose ball, but on-rushing goalkeeper Soram Poirei did well to grasp the ball before Komron.

Two minutes later, Neroca had an opportunity at the other end when Lunminlal darted down the left flank and cut the ball back for Tangva Ragui. The 18-year-old instantly turned into a star as he thumped the ball home from the edge of the box.

But TRAU FC were not one to be bogged down. Nandakumar Singh's men equalized almost immediately through Tursunov, who rounded off the keeper and tucked it into the open net after being set up by Khanngam Horam.

The game transformed into a boxing match as both teams continued exchanging blows. But in the 36th minute, Neroca FC pulled ahead through Thomyo Shimray. Mang Sitlhou whipped in a cross from the left flank and Thomyo did well to creep in between the defenders and direct his header into the bottom corner.

Going into the half-time break, Neroca had a slender lead but there was still a lot to play for.

Defensive error kills TRAU FC's fight to comeback against Neroca FC

After a relentless first-half, the second 45 too began with similar intensity. Neroca FC looked like the side with more urgency and in the 50th minute, they were rewarded for their persistence. TRAU defender Manash Protim Gogoi made a defensive error and John Chidi made it 3-1 for the Orange Brigade with ease.

The blunder from the TRAU FC defender, however, seemed to have affected their morale as they lost the sting in the final third. Both teams had by then lifted their feet off the pedal and the game unraveled as a stop-and-start affair through the majority of the second half.

Neroca FC will face Army Red on August 24 in their next game, while TRAU FC have more stringent challenge against Hyderabad FC on August 22.

Edited by Ankush Das