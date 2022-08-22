Durand Cup 2022: NorthEast United FC face another defeat against Army Green Football Team

NorthEast United FC faced a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Army Green Football Team in the 131st edition of the Durand Cup in Guwahati on Sunday (August 21).

It was NEUFC's second game of the 2022 Durand Cup while it was the Army Green Football Team's opening game in the tournament.

The Highlanders came into the with the intent of getting a positive result after their disastrous display against Odisha FC in the previous game. They were trounced 6-0 by the Juggernauts.

2016 Durand Cup champions Army Green came into the game intending to start the campaign with a victory.

The match started with both teams showcasing positive intent. Army Green, though, made the first breakthrough in the ninth minute when Sochin Chhetri’s looping through ball found skipper Lallawmkima inside the box. He made no mistake in chipping NEUFC keeper Nikhil Deka to make it 1-0.

Army Green skipper Lallawmkima was the man of the match today. (Image courtesy: Durand Media)

After taking the lead, the Army Greens continued to take control of the game. Their midfield duo of Chhetri and Roel Lepcha gave NorthEast United FC reserves a tough time.

Army Green doubled their lead in the 15th minute when Somesh Kothari started a brilliant move down the right wing. He found his teammate Chhetri in space whose shot was cushioned by Deka back to Somesh, who made no mistake in heading the ball into the net from inside the box.

The Highlanders showcased some good football post the drinks break and created some good chances. However, their forwards Dipu Mirdha and Alfred Lalruotsang failed to convert them.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-0 in favor of Army Green.

The Highlanders began the second half with renewed vigor, but it was Army Green who increased their lead in the second half.

Somesh and Gautam linked up on the left flank and managed to find skipper Lallawmkima, who had an open goal in front of him. The Mizo striker made no mistake in tapping in the ball from close distance.

The three-goal margin allowed the Army Green side to take things a bit more lightly as they kept possession for long durations and passed the ball around themselves.

NorthEast United did try to reduce the margin, and they finally succeeded in injury time when Alfred Lalruotsang's through ball found Dipu Mirdha. He made no mistake in putting the ball into the net this time to give NEUFC a consolation goal.

NorthEast United FC languish bottom of the table in group D with a second consecutive defeat

Dipu Mirdha's perfromance was a bright spark for NorthEast United FC (Image Courtesy: Durand Media)

NorthEast United FC are now placed in fifth position in Group D with a goal difference of negative eight from two games with zero points. Army Green, with this victory, are placed in second position behind Odisha FC. Sudeva FC and Kerala Blasters placed third and fourth with a point each.

NorthEast United FC need to conjure up a miracle in their last two games if they want to salvage any chances of making it to the next round.

Army Green will hope they can replicate their 2016 edition performance and go all the way to clinch the trophy once again.

